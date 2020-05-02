Protesters flock to Kentucky Capitol to demand state's reopening

Fearing an undercount, advocates say census outreach is getting crushed When Commonpoint Queens started its census outreach efforts earlier this year, the social services group would sometimes get 300 people to fill out the government survey in a single day. Now, with much of the nation shut down by the coronavirus, they're lucky to get 50 to watch a webinar. Community groups across the U.S. are facing a daunting challenge as they try to inform historically hard-to-count minority communities why the census is important. Population data is used to distribute federal money — currently about $675 billion a year — to states and communities for schools, hospitals and roads, as well as Medicaid, welfare, school lunches, food stamps, college grant money for low-income students and dozens of other programs for those in need. Read the full story here. Share this -







Coronavirus misinformation infects black social media There's a kind of public and collective schadenfreude taking shape on black Twitter. It began after Diamond and Silk, among the best known and most outspoken black supporters of President Donald Trump, were reported to have parted ways with Fox News after they promulgated unproven and dangerous medical advice, false claims, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak. The irony is that the misinformation amplified by Diamond and Silk and others has gained traction in conservative, mostly white social media spaces and black, mostly left-leaning online spaces, too. Read the full story here.







Violence erupts when ICE detainees refuse testing C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in Dartmouth, Mass. WBTS An altercation over coronavirus tests broke out between federal immigration detainees and officers at a detention center in Massachusetts, authorities said Saturday. The incident Friday ended with three detainees hospitalized and $25,000 in damage to the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in Bristol County. Immigrant rights advocates called for an investigation. Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said Friday that 10 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees refused to go to the center's medical unit for testing even though each had symptoms. Read the full story.







At National Mall flyover, concept of social distancing went over some heads A large crowd gathers on the National Mall to watch the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conduct a flyover of Washington, D.C., to honor essential workers and health care providers who are confronting the COVID-19 pandemic on May 2, 2020. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Some people who gathered at the National Mall in Washington on Saturday to watch a Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover appeared to ignore social distancing. Social media photos of the festivities showed large crowds standing on the grass as they watched the event. "Not wearing masks. Not social distancing," tweeted NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell, who covered the flyover. Read the full story.







Oklahoma mayor ends face mask rule after store employees are threatened The mayor of an Oklahoma city amended an emergency declaration requiring customers to wear face masks while inside businesses after store employees were threatened with violence. Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce announced the change Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the declaration took effect. "In the short time beginning on May 1, 2020, that face coverings have been required for entry into stores/restaurants, store employees have been threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse," City Manager Norman McNickle said in a statement. "In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm." Joyce said in a series of tweets that he expected some pushback on requiring face masks but did not think there would be physical confrontations with employees and threatening phone calls to City Hall. Read the full story here.







Senate, House decline White House offer for rapid coronavirus testing WASHINGTON — The Senate and the House declined the White House's offer to provide lawmakers with rapid coronavirus testing capabilities on Saturday, just two days before the Senate plans to reconvene and as the House considers coming back to Washington the following week. "Congress is grateful for the Administration's generous offer to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a joint statement. "Our country's testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly," they added. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he would offer rapid tests to Congress after the Capitol physician had initially informed senators that there were not enough tests for everyone; only lawmakers and staffers who displayed symptoms would be tested, and that they did not have the tools for rapid testing.






