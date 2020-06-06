Photo: Justin Trudeau takes a knee Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest on Parliament Hill, June 5, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. Dave Chan / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







George Floyd's death sparks protests across Europe Solidarity protests have erupted this weekend across Europe in response to George Floyd's death and racism in America. Many took a knee and observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence — the length of time a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck. Thousands gathered in London, defying government advice to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London take 8 minutes of silence in honour of George Floyd #BLMLondon pic.twitter.com/FZKmCmMWBK — Linda Givetash (@Givetash) June 6, 2020 While in Berlin, an estimated 30,000 people gathered, up from 2,000 last weekend. Berlin silently kneels for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/m9NEVZHHJ6 — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) June 6, 2020







Street artist Banksy reveals new artwork examining George Floyd death and protests The anonymous British street artist Banksy revealed a new artwork on Saturday in light of global protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. "People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," the mysterious artist wrote on his Instagram page. "This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it." The image shows a memorial with a photo and flowers, surrounded by candles — one flame beginning to set alight the flag of the United States. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on Jun 6, 2020 at 3:30am PDT







Pompeo criticizes China for using George Floyd death for 'political gain' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized China for using the death of black American George Floyd for "its own political gain." Pompeo didn't refer to a specific incident but called the ruling communist party "callous." Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Pompeo has become an outspoken critic of China, often engaging in a tense war-of-words, which some experts have dubbed a new cold war between the two powers. The Chinese Communist Party's callous attempts to exploit George Floyd's tragic death for its own political gain will fail. During the best of times, Beijing ruthlessly imposes communism. Amid the most difficult challenges, the United States secures freedom. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 6, 2020







House Oversight Committee wants to know more about unidentified officers in D.C. The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr seeking information about the "sudden surge of federal and unidentified law enforcement officers in the District of Columbia following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis." The Committee is requesting a number of documents and information by June 10, including a list of departments and agencies that have been activated since June 1 to enforce federal law in D.C., the number of law enforcement officers deployed or assigned, and the overall mission of the federal law enforcement response in the city. The letter reads in part, "The vast majority of protests in the District of Columbia have been peaceful. It appears that the massive influx of federal forces is intended to assert authoritarian power over the District of Columbia rather than to protect federal property, enforce federal law, or protect people exercising their First Amendment rights by protesting systemic racial inequalities within the U.S. criminal justice system."






