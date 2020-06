Protesters sing 'Lean on Me' at demonstration near White House

Protesters sang “Lean on Me” during a demonstration Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C.

What looting? What vandalism?



An endless sea of people singing Lean On Me lighting up the sky with their phones outside The White House. pic.twitter.com/pJ9NF9mtSI — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) June 4, 2020

Videos posted on social media show crowds of demonstrators singing the Bill Withers song while swaying and waving phones with illuminated flashlights in the air.

The peaceful demonstration took place about two blocks from the White House.