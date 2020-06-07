Protests expected to continue around the globe on Sunday Massive protests against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd are expected to continue around the world on Sunday. Dozens of people gathered in front of the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong on Sunday and stood in pouring rain holding photos of Floyd and signs that read "Black Lives Matter." Demonstrators hold placards reading 'end police brutality' near the U.S. embassy compound in Paris, France on Saturday. Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP - Getty Images Demonstrations are expected to continue in London on Sunday — where protestors on Saturday briefly clashed with police — and across the rest of Europe in Rome, Madrid, Barcelona, and Nice. There is also a “Say their names” vigil scheduled in Seoul, South Korea and other peaceful demonstrations in Brazil and Thailand. Some governments have expressed concern about the gathering of large groups in the midst of the pandemic. In Paris, police officially banned protests on Saturday citing fears of the respiratory illness, and U.K. officials urged people to stay home for the same reason. Both were ignored. Share this -







Police use flash bang devices, pepper spray to disperse Seattle protesters Police used flash bang devices and pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Saturday night, the ninth consecutive day of George Floyd protests in the city. The mayhem in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood followed a large, peaceful demonstration earlier in the day with medical workers demonstrating against racism and police brutality. It also came a day after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best imposed a 30-day moratorium on the department's use of one kind of tear gas. NBC affiliate KING-TV reported that a small group of protesters started throwing objects at officers about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police ordered the crowd to move, then used incendiary devices.







U.K. health minister: Protests against police brutality "undoubtedly a risk" for coronavirus spread Protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are "undoubtedly a risk" for increasing the spread of coronavirus, Britain's health minister said Sunday. "I support very strongly the argument that's being made by those who are protesting for more equality and against discrimination," Matt Hancock said in an interview with Britain's Sky News Sunday. "But the virus itself doesn't discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules, precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus." With the number of deaths in the U.K. now exceeding 40,000, London remains under partial lockdown, but mass gatherings are still banned and many businesses are still shuttered. "I would urge people to make their argument, and I will support you in making that argument," Hancock said. "But please don't spread this virus, which has already done so much damage and which we are starting to get under control."







14 London police officers injured after Saturday clashes with protesters A mounted police officer lays on the road after being unseated from their horse during a demonstration near the entrance to Downing Street in central London on Saturday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images Fourteen officers with London's Metropolitan Police were injured after a solidarity protest against the death of George Floyd in the British capital took a violent turn Saturday evening. The Metropolitan Police said a small group of protesters began throwing missiles and flares at officers after the majority of demonstrators left the area near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence, resulting in a mounted police officer falling from her horse. She is currently receiving hospital treatment, but her injuries are not life-threatening, the force said. The police force commissioner, Cressida Dick, called the number of officers injured "shocking and completely unacceptable" Sunday. To the thousands of Londoners who protested peacefully today: I stand with you - and I share your anger and your pain.



To the tiny minority who were violent - you endangered a safe and peaceful protest and let down this important cause.#BlackLivesMatter — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 6, 2020







In Klamath Falls, Oregon, victory declared over antifa, which never showed up Demonstrators participate in a anti-antifa protest in Klamath Falls, Oregon on May 31. Aurora Simpson / PhotoArt by Aurora About 200 protesters came to Sugarman's Corner, the local hotspot in downtown Klamath Falls, Oregon, last Sunday night to protest the killing of George Floyd. Like in many of the protests that have recently sprung up in cities across the United States, the group was made up of white, black and Latino people, members of the Native American Klamath Tribes, and the LGBTQ community; a diverse coalition in a county of 68,000 where 9 out of every ten residents are white, according to Census estimates. They held signs, many of which have become common during recent protests: "Black Lives Matter" and "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Though it was a small gathering, they had company. Just across the street, hundreds of their mostly white neighbors were there for decidedly different reasons. They leaned in front of local businesses The Daily Bagel and Rick's Smoke Shop wearing military fatigues and bulletproof vests, with blue bands tied around their arms. Most everyone seemed to be carrying something: flags, baseball bats, hammers and axes. But mostly, they carried guns. Read the full story here.







Police in Rhode Island drew guns on African American firefighter in uniform An African American firefighter in Providence, Rhode Island, said Saturday he was in uniform when he was recently stopped by police officers who drew their guns on him earlier in the week. Terrell Paci, 23, said two officers who work for the same city drew their guns on him as he was sitting in a friend's vehicle outside his fire station, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. He said the officers told him they were looking for a suspect reportedly waving a gun in the area. "The situation makes clear that even in uniform — a young black man is not immune from the impact of systemic, institutional racism," Derek Silva, the president of the Providence Firefighters Union, said in a statement posted on Twitter. Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said the incident was under investigation. Paci joined George Floyd protesters Friday. "Why is a young black male in uniform at his job a threat to a police officer?" he asked WJAR.







Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor resigns after publishing controversial headline Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor Stan Wischnowski announced his resignation Saturday, just days after some 40 journalists called out "sick and tired" from work following a controversial headline published in the newspaper. On Tuesday, the Inquirer ran a story titled "Buildings Matter, Too," which looked at the destruction of businesses across the city as some protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent. i had to see it for myself. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/1zL5w87889 — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 3, 2020 The headline drew immediate backlash from dozens of reporters and countless readers, who called it tone deaf at best and insulting at worst. The Inquirer issued an apology, saying the headline was "offensive, inappropriate and we should not have printed it." "We deeply regret that we did," the statement read in part. "We also know that an apology on its own is not sufficient." Wischnowski worked at the Inquirer for 20 years, according to the newspaper.






