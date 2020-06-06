Protests take place in Australia, Japan and Thailand

Thousands of people took to the streets in Australia on Saturday to support protests against police brutality across the U.S.

Demonstrations were limited by social-distancing curbs due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in Brisbane, police estimated 10,000 people joined a peaceful protest, wearing masks. Many wrapped themselves in indigenous flags, calling for an end to police mistreatment of indigenous Australians.

Protests also took place in Japan and others were planned in South Korea, while a virtual rally was also set to be held in Thailand.

In Sydney, a last-minute court decision overruled a coronavirus ban as several thousand people marched, amid a heavy police presence, chanting: "Whose lives matter? Black Lives matter."

In Tokyo, marchers protested against what they said was police treatment of a Kurdish man who says he was stopped while driving and shoved to the ground, leaving him with bruises. "No justice, no peace, no racist police," the crowd chanted.