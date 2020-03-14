Puerto Rico closes schools, bans cruises after island confirms first cases Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that the public school system in Puerto Rico will close for two weeks and that no cruise ships will be allowed to dock on the island's main port in San Juan. The announcement came in response to news that at least three people have contracted COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, the first cases for the U.S. territory. Anunciamos medidas adicionales para proteger a nuestra ciudadanía de la amenaza del COVID-19. Ordenamos el cierre del semestre escolar desde el 16 al 30 de marzo y la cancelación de todos los barcos cruceros durante el mismo periodo. pic.twitter.com/6yTlliHbYK — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) March 14, 2020 Share this -







European travel ban extended to include U.K. and Ireland The White House announced Saturday that they would expand the European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning midnight on Monday. "Again, Americans in the U.K. or Ireland can come home," Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday. "Legal residents can come home." Trump had initially said during his Oval Office address on Monday night that Ireland and the U.K. were exempt from the ban, although it was unclear why the exception was made because the virus is also present in Britain.







Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus, expects results within days WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he took a test Friday to determine whether he has the coronavirus and will have the results within a few days. "I also took the test," Trump said during a press conference at the White House Saturday. "They sent it to a lab," he added, saying it usually takes a day or two for the results to come back from the lab. Trump had been repeatedly criticized for refusing to get tested for the virus after it was reported that he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago result in Florida who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Click here to read more. Trump: 'I decided I should' take the coronavirus test March 14, 2020 01:42







Member of White House press corps turned away because temperature too high One member of the White House press corps was turned away from Vice President Mike Pence's coronavirus briefing on Saturday because his temperature was too high. The White House Physician's Office announced earlier in the day that they would take the temperatures of all people who come in contact with President Donald Trump, as well as the vice president, who is head of the administration's task force addressing the pandemic. The member of the press would not share his name or outlet before he was led away by a White House official and the health care worker who had taken his temperature.







Wisconsin primary goes on amid coronavirus pandemic The Wisconsin Elections Commission said they still plan on holding primary elections on April 7, despite the continued spread of the coronavirus. They are, however, urging voters to cast absentee ballots in order to avoid large crowds on Election Day. "If you are worried about getting to the polls on Election Day, make sure you are registered to vote at your current address and with your current name and request an absentee ballot as soon as possible," said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin's chief elections official, in a statement. The deadline to request absentee ballots is April 2. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin said it's replacing their "traditional canvassing operation with a digital organizing program" ahead of the election.







White House doctor will check temperature of all those in contact with Trump and Pence A member of the White House Physician's Office will take temperatures of all people who come in contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the administration said on Saturday. "Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said. These temperature checks, which includes all members of the White House press corps, come after reports that the president has been in close contact with individuals who later tested positive for the infection. After the president dismissed his own need to receive testing multiple times, including at a Friday press conference, he backpedaled slightly when pressed by reporters on his contact with individuals who have self-quarantined or tested positive. "Well, I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested," Trump said. "Most likely, yeah. Most likely. Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway." The president's doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo late Friday that because Trump's interaction was minimal, including a handshake, and because the patients were not exhibiting symptoms at the time they socialized with the president, Trump was unlikely to get the virus. The CDC has published reports recommending testing for those who have had "close contact with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19" or have experienced "potential exposure through attendance at events or spending time in specific settings where COVID-19 cases have been reported."







They're treating uninsured Americans. But as pandemic ramps up, money is running out. Health centers, like the International Community Health Services in Seattle, are facing the expiration of federal funding as coronavirus continues to spread. Chelsea Stahl / NBC News Time and resources at nonprofit community health centers, which serve approximately 29 million low-income Americans across 1,400 facilities like this one, are being stretched to their breaking point amid the coronavirus outbreak even as they could prove essential in combating its spread. Their ability could be further handicapped very soon: Federal funding that accounts for 70 percent of these nonprofit health centers' budgets will run out in May. "The unknown is an added stress for everyone," said Dr. Asqual Getaneh, the medical director for International Community Health Services in Seattle, noting their pharmacies are running short on essential medications. "There's also stress associated with whether or not we have the supplies to protect ourselves and take care of patients who are symptomatic. We're told this is the tip of the iceberg for this epidemic, so we're seeing a lot of people coming in and trying to figure out how best to deliver care." That is a challenge for these nonprofit health centers, which were first funded by the federal government more than 50 years ago as part of the "War on Poverty." These clinics located in every state, from dense urban centers to rural towns and communities, have served a vital role in combating national emergencies such as the opioid crisis and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The trouble is they don't know how long they can hang on, which would inhibit efforts to stymie the spread of the disease. Read the full story here.







Fort Bragg paratroopers return from deployment and enter quarantine The 82nd Airborne Division quarantined more than 300 paratroopers for a 14-day period on Saturday after they returned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from their deployment in Afghanistan. The soldiers, who are from the 3rd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, completed a nine month tour in Afghanistan as part of Operation Resolute Support. Because that country is on a Level 2 Travel Health Notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC), the soldiers were directed to quarantine. The Department of the Army requires any soldiers returning from a Level 2 nation or higher undergo the 14-day quarantine period, which includes health monitoring and medical treatment. Soldiers who live outside of Fort Bragg were ordered to stay inside their homes, in accordance with CDC guidelines, while those assigned to the barracks or without a local residence will be quarantined on the base. "My number one priority is the protection of our Paratroopers, their families, our community, and the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19," Maj. Gen. James Mingus, 82nd Airborne Division Commander, said. "We are taking proactive steps to protect and prevent spread."






