Puerto Rico enacts curfew, business closures as coronavirus fears rise on the island The Celebrity Summit cruise ship, carrying 2,000 passengers, is held off the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 14, 2020. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP - Getty Images In an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, Puerto Rico is enacting a curfew and closing non-essential businesses. Governor Wanda Vazquez ordered residents to stay home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in a Sunday address, and said only stores that sell groceries and medical equipment should stay open. Puerto Rico announced the island's first three cases on Friday. Gov. Vasquez said on Saturday the public school system on the island will close for two weeks and that no cruise ships will be allowed to dock in San Juan. Share this -







National Institutes of Health employee tests positive for COVID-19 An employee at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced in a Sunday press release. The employee is not involved in patient care and works for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. The NIH, the nation's medical research agency, said its Occupational Medical Service tested the employee and the result was positive. "While this is an unfortunate development, it is not surprising, and NIH expects that there will be more cases of infection among NIH staff," the agency said in a press release. Share this -







Germany tries to stop Trump from luring away firm working on coronavirus vaccine A biopharmaceutical employee at CureVac demonstrates research for a coronavirus vaccine at a lab in Tuebingen, Germany, on March 12, 2020. Andreas Gebert / Reuters BERLIN — Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine. German government sources told Reuters on Sunday that the U.S. administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac. Earlier, the Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the United States, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay. Read the full article here. Share this -







Second coronavirus death reported in Louisiana A 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions died on Sunday, becoming Louisiana's second COVID-19 death. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell mourned the man's loss in a Sunday morning statement, saying he was her friend. “The news this morning of a second death in Orleans Parish is deeply heartbreaking to me, personally — and is additional tragic news for the people of our City,” Mayor Cantrell said. “The patient in this instance was a friend of mine, but every one of those impacted by this outbreak is someone’s friend, someone’s father, someone’s loved one. Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19. I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the family members and friends who have lost their loved one.#lalege



📰: https://t.co/ccuZW7hH2u — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 15, 2020 As of Sunday morning, Louisiana had 78 reported coronavirus cases. Share this -







First coronavirus death reported in Oregon Oregon officials announced the state's first official death due to coronavirus. A 70-year-old man in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority announced. The individual had underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. He had not traveled internationally and had no known contact with a confirmed case. There were 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oregon as of Sunday morning. Its neighbor to the north, Washington, has seen 646 cases and 40 deaths. The national death toll from coronavirus now stands at 60. Share this -







The U.K. bans travel from the U.S. amid coronavirus crisis A man waits for a traveler at the international terminal of O'Hare Airport in Chicago on Friday. Scott Olson / Getty Images Hours after the White House said it would ban travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland, the U.K. has repaid the favor and banned travel from the U.S. This comes as more than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 20 confirmed to have died. And with up to 10,000 suspected cases, the British government has called for a national effort to fight the spread of the epidemic similar to the one which helped the country through the Second World War. Read the full story here Share this -







The scene in California People shop for toilet paper and other provisions at a Costco store in Novato, Calif., on March 14, 2020. Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Danish government to cover 75 percent of workers’ wages The Danish government announced a new agreement on Sunday that would cover up to 75 percent of workers’ wages for those whose jobs are threatened by the virus outbreak. At a press conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the initiative will initially stretch retroactively from March 9 and will last until June 9. Frederiksen also called on companies to send home staff, but to avoid firing people as a reduction measure. Share this -





