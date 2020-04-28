Putin extends Russia's stay-at-home regime to May 12 In a national address Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an extension of a nationwide self-isolation order until May 12. “The peak has not yet passed,” Putin said. "The stricter we follow the quarantine rules, the faster it will pass." Putin also ordered officials to draw up plans for a phased return to normal life after May 12 if the situation improves by then. He said that the measures cannot be lifted immediately, and that “there is a long and difficult road ahead." Russia reported a record in new cases on Tuesday, with 6,411 new cases confirmed — bringing the total to 93,558 cases. Share this -







Goya donates 300,000 pounds of food, 20,000 protective masks Goya Foods has donated more than 300,000 pounds of food and 20,000 masks in recent weeks, and plans to continue donating additional food and gear weekly, the company said Tuesday. Food donations have been made to food banks and organizations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, and Illinois. "As an essential business, our Goya teams are working 24/7 to meet the overwhelming demand for food and ensure that supermarket shelves nationwide are stocked with nourishing products, while also providing food to communities who are food insecure or not able to get to supermarkets," Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods, said in a news release. Goya Foods, headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., is the country's largest Hispanic-owned food company.







Photo: Birthday wishes for U.K. centenarian Mandy Alison reads one of over 125,000 cards sent to Captain Tom Moore for his upcoming 100th birthday in the Great Hall of Bedford School, north of London, on Tuesday. Moore captured the hearts of the U.K. after initially setting out to raise less than $2,000 for Britain's National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his 82-foot garden, but went on to break the record for raising the most money in an individual charity walk -- more than $33 million. Moore turns 100 on Thursday. Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images







'Pathetic': Schumer slams Trump's coronavirus testing blueprint Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump's new blueprint to ramp up coronavirus testing, saying that it lacked details about how states should implement the plan. "You know the report they issued yesterday? It was pathetic. It didn't have any details. And then at the end, it said let the states do it," Schumer said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Schumer said that he plans to send a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to push for oversight hearings when the Senate reconvenes at the Capitol next week in which committees could call members of the White House coronavirus task force and Trump administration as witnesses. "No one in the administration has given an answer specifically as to how the states should do it and that's one of the reasons I think we need to get the hearings," Schumer said Tuesday. Read the full story here.







'Fogging' technology could help battle coronavirus 'Fogging' technology could help battle coronavirus April 28, 2020 04:46 A machine invented a dozen years ago may make it possible to kill the coronavirus in shared spaces. The HaloFogger, which has been used against SARS and Ebola, has been approved by the EPA for emergency use against COVID-19. It sprays a dry hydrogen peroxide mist that can clean rooms without damaging electronics. Each machine costs $10,000, and the amount of mist needed to clean a room costs $10. Tom Trojansky, whose ambulances serve a portion of suburban Philadelphia, has been using a HaloFogger to clean his fleet of emergency vehicles. He has more than 100 employees, responding to dozens of COVID-19 calls per day, but says only one employee has contracted the disease.







NYC mayor announces 'one big city-wide virtual graduation ceremony' for seniors De Blasio: High school seniors to be celebrated with 'city-wide virtual graduation ceremony' April 28, 2020 02:21 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said the city would throw "one big city-wide virtual graduation ceremony" for seniors who won't be able to walk and receive their diplomas in person this year. De Blasio said he realizes graduating seniors are being robbed of a very "human moment," but that "we need to celebrate you." Individual schools can decide how to handle graduation ceremonies on their own, and the city-wide event will be additional. "We're going to make it something very special," de Blasio said. "We're going to give you something you will remember for the rest of your life." He said the ceremony will include "very special guests," some of whom are from the "extraordinary roster of people" who graduated from the New York City public school system.






