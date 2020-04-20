Putin says Russia's peak has yet to come Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with epidemiologists Monday that his country has not yet reached the peak of coronavirus infections and deaths. "Therefore we must do everything to flatten this peak," Putin said. Russia has around 47,000 confirmed cases and more than 400 reported deaths. Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry has quarantined 15,000 troops after they took part in rehearsals for the country's now-postponed Victory Day celebrations, which had been scheduled to take place May 9. Video footage showed the thousands of soldiers in tight formation without masks or other protective equipment. All hardware used in the rehearsals will be sanitized before being returned to its bases, the ministry said. Share this -







How contact tracing could use Bluetooth to track coronavirus on your smartphone Google and Apple are racing to build a framework for smartphone apps that may help reopen the world economy during the coronavirus pandemic. But what would the apps do? And how would they work? Read more here.







Video shows endangered penguins roaming streets of South African city A video that has garnered over 1 million views on social media shows endangered penguins roaming the empty streets of Cape Town, South Africa, during the country's COVID-19 lockdown. They're not the only ones.







Single-day death toll in New York drops to 478 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that an additional 478 people have died due to COVID-19, not including presumed cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 14,347. It's the the first time since April 2 that the single-day death toll dropped below 500 people, according to The New York Times. During his daily news conference, Cuomo also called for a 50 percent pay bonus for first responders as part of a "hazard pay" for their work amid the coronavirus crisis. He also announced a plan to distribute hand sanitizer as well as over 500,000 cloth masks to public housing communities so that each resident has at least one mask. Cuomo also discussed President Donald Trump's insistence that states are responsible for the widespread testing needed ease lockdown restrictions, saying that he agreed governors should take the lead but stressed the need for the federal government to coordinate around critical lab supplies.







Facebook removes some events calling for protests of stay-at-home orders Facebook has removed events in a handful of states planning protests against stay-at-home measures meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The events, which were planned in California, Nebraska and New Jersey, violated protective measures imposed by governors, Facebook said. "Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "For this same reason, events that defy government's guidance on social distancing aren't allowed on Facebook." The removals were first reported by The Washington Post. Many other protest events remain active on Facebook, with some slated for Monday. Read the full story here.







16-year-old released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 Karla Duarte, 16, was released from Cohen Children's Medical Center after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. She was hospitalized on March 29 after experiencing symptoms for about a week and was intubated on April 2 after her condition worsened, according to Northwell Health. On April 4, Duarte was put on a VV ECMO machine, which is an invasive therapy where blood is removed from the body, passed through an artificial lung to remove carbon dioxide and add oxygen and then returned to the body. According to Northwell Health, this is the first time this treatment has been used on a minor on a ventilator for COVID-19 at Cohen Children's Medical Center. Miraculously, the treatment was successful. Duarte was removed from ECMO on April 10 and extubated on April 15. She continued to quickly recover and was released from the hospital on April 19. Karla Duarte, 16, was released from Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, N.Y. after recovering from COVID-19. Northwell Health "Her successful treatment and use of ECMO would not have been possible without the extraordinary multidisciplinary effort by the entire Cohen Children's team, including PICU nurses and physicians, ECMO nurse specialists, perfusionists, and surgeons," said Dr. James Schneider in a statement released by Northwell Health.







To the Doctors,

Nurses,

Pharmacists,

Dentists,

Medical personnel,

EMTs,

Police officers,

Firefighters,

Grocery store workers,

Custodians,

Postal workers,

Delivery drivers,

Bus drivers,

Train conductors:



We’ll wait to start

We'll wait to start

Until you reach the finish. pic.twitter.com/HiQHPFJuck — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 20, 2020







20 APRIL: @RichardEngel here, with the international #Coronavirus headlines I'm following today. We are starting to see openings all across Europe. It's tentative, but it is a step. pic.twitter.com/2bAQE2HHPQ — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 20, 2020







Travel restrictions to Mexico and Canada extended The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it would continue its travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico for another 30 days. "In close collaboration, the US, Mexico, and Canada have each agreed to extend restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared borders for 30 additional days," Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement. "As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country." The U.S. and Canada announced on March 18 that they were limiting travel for nonessential traffic, with the U.S. making a similar announcement about travel to Mexico two days later.






