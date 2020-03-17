Qatar stops prayer in mosques indefinitely An almost deserted Souq Waqi in Qatar's capital Doha on Monday. AFP - Getty Images Qatar has stopped prayers in mosques indefinitely amid the growing coronavirus epidemic. The Qatar News Agency reported Tuesday that government officials directed the closure of mosques and suspension of all congressional prayers, including the obligatory five prayers and Friday prayers as part of measures to prevent and contain coronavirus. The country has so far recorded 439 coronavirus cases, but no deaths. Share this -







Israel's security forces to track coronavirus patients and people in self-isolation Health ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel on Monday. Ronen Zvulun / Reuters Israeli's security forces will track coronavirus patients and people in self-isolation using technology used to locate terrorists to make sure they stay isolated, officials said Tuesday. They will also use this information to track people who were in proximity to the coronavirus patients and notify them of the need to self-isolate themselves. Israel has so far recorded more than 300 cases of the coronavirus, with no recorded deaths. Israel's military force, IDF, also confirmed to NBC News Tuesday that it's taking over two hotels - each able to hold 500 people - and transforming them into facilities to house patients with mild symptoms.







Beverly Hills' iconic Rodeo Drive closed to shoppers Beverly Hill's iconic Rodeo Drive and the rest of the city's "non-essential" retail stores are being ordered closed for most business to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The City Council approved an ordinance that says non-essential retail businesses "shall be closed except for pick up, delivery and certain transactions by appointment." Also closed are bars and nightclubs that don't serve food, and restaurants are restricted from serving food to be eaten on premises. Gyms and movies theaters are closed. City of Beverly Hills Orders Non-Essential Retail Stores Closed to the Public. Click for details. https://t.co/n5lTkkWvTn — CityofBevHills (@CityofBevHills) March 17, 2020







Nordstrom to temporarily close all stores Nordstrom will close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday for the health and safety of customers and employees, the retailer said Monday. Its websites will remain open for business. Employees will receive pay and benefits. "We realize the impact a closure can have on our store employees, and this is not a decision we made lightly," Nordstrom said. Nordstrom has 117 full-line stores in the U.S. and Canada, and also has 250 Nordstrom Rack stores among other businesses, according to its website. Several other companies, including Apple, have also announced temporary closures. Cosmetics and beauty chain Sephora also on Monday announced it would close all stores in the United States and Canada starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until April 3. A note for our Nordstrom Community during these hard times ❤️Learn more: https://t.co/fruwGPFkEu pic.twitter.com/JaMBNXOqHO — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) March 17, 2020







Companies offer help with missed payments, disconnections Some of the largest companies are waiving late fees, forgiving missed payments and expanding services as the threat of economic hardship looms along with the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. More than 100 municipal water and utility companies across 34 states said they won't shut off water service for late payments, and utility companies from Duke Energy in North Carolina to regional utility companies in California have all suspended shut-offs for nonpayment as the virus continues to disrupt daily life. Credit card companies said they are offering relief programs, and a group of broadband and telecommunications companies has pledged to postpone termination of services for the next 60 days for customers unable to pay their bills. Read the full story here.







New York Times staffer tests positive An employee at The New York Times has tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the newspaper's publisher and executive editor said in a note to staff. "The staff member has not been hospitalized and is in self-quarantine, recovering at home. The individual was last in the office on Thursday, March 5," publisher A.G. Sulzberger and executive editor Dean Baquet wrote in the note. The employee was not identified. "We have informed all the individuals who were in close proximity to this colleague. We've been in contact with each and asked them to monitor their health and self-quarantine," they wrote, adding that having the vast majority of staff work from home is in everyone's best interest.







Asian shares bounce after Wall Street dive BANGKOK — Shares reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday after the U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more than three decades and huge swaths of many economies came to a standstill as businesses and travel shut down due to the virus outbreak. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 reversed early losses to gain 0.7 percent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.9 percent. Shares also rose in Thailand and Australia, but fell in other regional markets. Monday's 12 percent drop for the S&P 500, its worst day in more than 30 years, came as voices from Wall Street to the White House said the coronavirus may be dragging the economy into a recession. The rebound in Asia followed news that the Trump administration plans strong support for airlines stricken by the outbreak and is pushing the Senate to enact a massive stimulus package to alleviate losses for businesses and individuals affected by the outbreak, which has infected more than 182,000 people worldwide, 4,600 in the United States.






