Questions as British PM and Prince Charles get tests while doctors do not When it emerged this week that Britain's prime minister, health secretary and heir to the throne had all tested positive for the coronavirus after presenting mild symptoms, there were, mixed among the supportive messages wishing them speedy recoveries, other social media posts that posed uncomfortable questions. "How did you get tested when thousands can't?" one Twitter user asked in response to the news Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-isolating in London. "Where did the test kits for Prince Charles and Boris Johnson come from?" another asked, pointing out that medical workers with Britain's beloved National Health Service were struggling to get tested. Read the full story here.







NYPD detective dies from the coronavirus A detective with the New York City Police Department died from the coronavirus, which has infected more than 500 of the agency's officers and other employees. Cedric Dixon, a 23-year veteran of the force, died at a hospital in the Bronx, said the Detectives' Endowment Association president, Paul DiGiacomo. He is the first sworn member of the department to die from the virus. Read the full story here.







New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo postpones presidential primary New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the date of the state's primary election will be moved from April 28 to June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid an update on the latest number of New Yorkers infected by coronavirus, Cuomo shared that he would push back the election nearly two months. That order comes after at least 10 states and one territory have postponed their presidential primaries because of the the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.







The pandemic drove life online. It may never return. For many Americans, a typical day now might look something like this: Roll out of bed and check the smartphone. Open up a laptop and file for unemployment benefits through a website. Set up an online education portal for children out of school. Check in with a doctor through a telemedicine portal. Read news on Twitter. Buy groceries through Amazon. Watch stories on Instagram. Binge on Netflix. Connect with a group of friends on a Zoom video chat. What passes for normal life now happens almost entirely online. The coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other global emergency in recent history. Millions of people in the U.S. and around the world are confined to their homes with no definite idea of when they will be able to resume life as they knew it. Staying home has taken on the kind of patriotic duty usually reserved for times of war. The major question will be whether "normal life" ever returns. does anyone else feel like they literally live inside of Computer now — Damon Beres 🦇 (@dlberes) March 24, 2020 Read the full story here.







Rhode Island police, troops stopping New Yorkers to enforce quarantine Rhode Island's National Guard and state police are stopping motorists with New York license plates and going door-to-door to find people who may have traveled recently from the state. The enforcement actions come after Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered that anyone who has moved from New York state to Rhode Island in the past two weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days, part of her state's effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Troops from the National Guard have been posted at train stations and bus depots to inform New Yorkers of the order, and on Saturday they began going door-to-door to tell any recent travelers from New York that they must follow the quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus. State police began stopping cars with New York plates on Friday. "I know this is unusual. I know this is extreme. And I know some people don't agree with it," Raimondo said. "It's absolutely not a decision I make lightly." Read the full story here.







Richard Engel: U.S. becomes new global epicenter MARCH 28: Richard Engel here, with your #coronavirus briefing on the headlines I'm following closely today, as the US becomes the new global epicentre of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Ydc9nD90Vh — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) March 28, 2020







Trump signs executive order giving DoD, DHS authority to recall reservists WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday giving the Department of Defense and Homeland Security the authority to activate the ready reserve components of the armed forces to help in the response to the coronavirus outbreak. "This will allow us to mobilize medical disaster emergency response personnel to help wage our battle against the virus," Trump said at a press conference Friday evening. "We have a lot of people, retirees, great military people, they're coming back in." The Pentagon is currently reviewing how many of the 1 million ready reserve members will be activated in response to Trump's executive order.






