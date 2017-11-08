Quiet, Then Cheers, at Northam's Election Night Party

Fairfax, Va. — Attendees were still trickling into Ralph Northam’s election night party here when NBC News called race for the Democrat almost two hours before most were expecting a result.

The sound on the TVs at the front of the room had not been turned on when the race was initially called, but a cheer went up in the crowd as soon as their attention was turned to the screens. The room at the George Mason University student center quickly took on a party vibe as attendees headed to the bar and live musicians took the stage.