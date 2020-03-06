Rabbi who taught at New York university tests positive A rabbi at Young Israel of New Rochelle, New York, who has been in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a congregant tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Yeshiva University announced early Friday. pic.twitter.com/jUCEcxmMVU — Yeshiva University (@YUNews) March 6, 2020 Share this -







Second presumptive case in Nevada is linked to Grand Princess Washoe County, Nevada, health officials reported the county's first presumptive case of COVID-19 and said the man in his 50s is linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship. The state's first coronavirus case was reported in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, earlier Thursday. A health official said it is Las Vegas' first presumptive case but risk of contamination is considered low and it is not believed to be a community spread case. In the Washoe County case, the man is stable and is self-isolating at home, the county health district said. The statement said he is "linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak." That is the ship that has been linked to at least three cases in California involving people who were aboard for a previous voyage in mid-February. The Grand Princess, returning to California from a subsequent trip to Hawaii, is being held off the coast of California as testing is done.







Test results expected Friday from cruise ship off California Samples from 45 people aboard a cruise ship delayed off California's coast amid fears of the novel coronavirus were collected Thursday, and test results are expected Friday, Princess Cruises said in a statement Thursday night. The Grand Princess has been linked to the coronavirus illness COVID-19 after at least three people on it during a previous voyage later tested positive in California. One of those people, an elderly adult with underlying conditions, died in Placer County week. The other two are in Sonoma County. The Grand Princess has 3,533 people aboard — 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew or employees. All passengers have been instructed to stay in their staterooms while the tests are pending, the cruise company said. The cruise ship is in the ocean off the California coast west of Monterey, the California National Guard said Thursday.







Two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado Health officials in Colorado say a second person has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. The woman is a resident of Colorado's Douglas County and was exposed during an international cruise, health officials said. She is isolated at home, has had limited public contact and is not connected to the first case. Earlier Thursday, the state's governor announced the state's first presumptive positive case. That involves an out-of-state visitor to Summit County, which is included in the total number of two. That patient, a man in his 30s, traveled to Italy in mid-February. He came to Colorado by plane Feb. 29 and was asymptomatic, which officials said means the risk of transmission is low. He also skied at Keystone and Vail Mountain Resort on Monday before developing symptoms on Tuesday, officials said. He recovering in isolation in Jefferson County.







Houston reports first presumptive COVID-19 case Houston's health department said Thursday that the first person within the city has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Three confirmed or presumptive cases in unincorporated Harris County were previously announced Thursday. Houston is in Harris County. The case in Houston involves a man between 60 and 70 years old with a history of international travel and who had been with a group that went to Egypt, the city health department said in a statement. The man has mild symptoms and is self-quarantined at home. The case brings the total in the general area to five — there is also a presumptive positive case in nearby Fort Bend County. None are considered cases of community spread.







Harris County, Texas, reports third presumptive COVID-19 case Health officials in Harris County, Texas, on Thursday night said a third person has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Two other cases were announced earlier in the day. Harris County includes Houston, but all three cases are in the unincorporated parts of the county, health officials said. The third patient is a man between 60 and 70 years old who is hospitalized and stable. Like the other two cases, the exposure is thought to have occurred abroad and is not believed to be "community spread." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing will confirm the third case in Harris County. The previous two have been confirmed by the CDC. There has been another presumptive case, also involving travel abroad, in Fort Bend County, which is southwest of Harris County. That case announced Wednesday was first in Texas not involving evacuees.






