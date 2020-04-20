In rare message, Queen Elizabeth II's husband thanks coronavirus workers The Duke of Edinburgh has written a message to everyone who is helping to tackle the pandemic and keep essential services running. Read the message in full at: https://t.co/91oQHns3ZN pic.twitter.com/UNcomwRSWU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2020 Share this -







Ex-FDA chief says U.S. likely won't have broad-based coronavirus testing until September Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Monday that the U.S. likely won't have broad-based testing for the coronavirus in place until September. "We're not going to be there. We're not going to be there in May, we're not going to be there in June, hopefully we'll be there by September," Gottlieb said in an interview on NBC's "Today" show. Gottlieb said some states that haven't been hit hard by the coronavirus are ready to begin reopening slowly in the beginning of May. As other states reopen, he said that the U.S. won't have the optimal amount of testing and contact tracing in place to "to do the work of tracking down everyone who is sick, or who might have been in contact with people who [are] sick." Read the full story here.







China denies coronavirus originated from Wuhan lab Chinese officials on Monday spoke out against President Donald Trump's remarks about suspicions that the coronavirus outbreak originated from a laboratory in the city of Wuhan. Media reports last week, which have not been verified by NBC News, suggested the outbreak could have been caused by a naturally occurring virus transmitted to a lab staffer by mistake. In response, Trump had mused "a lot of strange things are happening" regarding the origins of the disease. But China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press conference that such remarks are irresponsible, spread conspiracy theories and politicize the crisis. He added that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has strict management systems and there is no evidence nor logic to suggest it caused the outbreak.







Coronavirus batters the Navajo Nation, and it's about to get worse On March 17, when the Navajo Nation saw its first COVID-19 case, the reservation's limited health facilities sprang into action. "We basically changed our hospital from an acute care hospital and an ambulatory care clinic to one that could take care of respiratory care patients," said Dr. Diana Hu, a pediatrician at one of the reservation hospitals. "And that transition happened over a period of about seven days." It didn't take long for one case to turn into two, and then 20. As of Monday, the Navajo Nation, which sprawls across three states, had 1,197 positive coronavirus cases. It has a per capita infection rate 10 times higher than that of neighboring Arizona and the third-highest infection rate in the country behind those of New York and New Jersey. Forty-four people have died, more than in 14 other states. Read the full story here.







Iran begins to loosen lockdown restrictions Cars pack streets in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday after authorities eased lockdown restrictions. Atta Kenare / AFP - Getty Images Iran has begun to lift some of its lockdown restrictions with some shops and inter-city roads opening. Travel between provinces had been restricted for close to a month but was permitted again from Monday. Traffic in the capital, Tehran, was also visible as residents were told to use their own cars instead of public transport. Malls and bazaars were permitted to open from Monday, but needed to close by 6 p.m. Businesses where it is believed that coronavirus could spread more easily, such as gyms, barbershops, amusement parks, coffee shops and restaurants will remain closed, with a decision on when they could open expected later this week.







UAE pledges 10 million meals for those affected by virus The United Arab Emirates pledged to provide 10 million food parcels and meals to communities badly affected by the coronavirus crisis, Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Twitter. The Gulf state has nearly 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 deaths to date, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. It is the second worst affected country in the region with only its much-larger neighbor, Saudi Arabia, reporting more cases. The UAE also threatened to review labour ties with countries refusing to repatriate migrant workers. Often from countries like India, Pakistan and Nepal, migrant workers in the UAE form the backbone of the construction industry and often live in cramped, overcrowded accommodation. Providing food for everyone, with the approach of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a social priority in our battle against the pandemic. The crisis revealed our country's authenticity and deeply-rooted generosity. In the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need. No one is left pic.twitter.com/MISKrDsl5D — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 19, 2020







House members may need to return to D.C. for vote on coronavirus aid this week Members of the House might need to return to Washington this week to vote on an interim coronavirus package to aid small businesses and hospitals. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sent out guidance to lawmakers Sunday saying that the House could meet as early as 10 a.m. on Wednesday to consider the legislation. Negotiators said over the weekend that they were nearing an agreement on the bill. "Members will be given sufficient notice about the exact timing of any votes and when they will need to return to Washington, DC," the guidance said. Lawmakers have been home in their districts during the coronavirus outbreak, but will need to travel for the vote because there are no remote voting capabilities in place.







Signs mount that Russian lockdown will be extended past April 30 Russia's lockdown looks likely to continue past the current end date of April 30, after President Valdimir Putin signed an order on Saturday extending all visas and work permits for foreign citizens until June 15 if they expire while restrictions are in place. Another sign that the lockdown would likely stay in place past April came from the Moscow mayor's office one week ago, when city hall unveiled an electronic pass system regulating movement throughout the city. It is unlikely such a complex system would be unveiled to be used for just two weeks. Moscow's mayor has said that Russia was nowhere near its peak, while other officials last week predicted peak was at least two to three weeks away. The country on Monday reported 4,268 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 44 deaths, bringing the total to 47,121 cases and 405 fatalities, according to the Coronavirus Crisis Response Center.






