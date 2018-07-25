Rating enthusiasm about the midterms, by key voting group

Last month, we looked at how enthusiastic different voter groups are about the upcoming midterms — one of the key indicators of turnout ahead of Election Day.

In our latest NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll, we revisited those groups, finding that Democrats are still maintaining their advantage over Republicans while young people remain low on the interest scale even as they appear to be inching towards greater engagement with the fall elections.

In the new poll, 65 percent of Democrats rate their interest in the elections as a nine or ten on a ten point scale, while 49 percent of Republicans said the same. That’s similar to last month, when 63 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans cited high interest in the contests.

See below for where different groups rank, then and now.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the relatively small sample size of young people yields a high margin of error, so you should take the eight point jump since last month with a grain of salt.

The same goes for black voters, who now show 63 percent having high interest in the election, versus 53 percent last month.

But those trendlines are still positive news for Democrats, who are faced with the difficult task of mobilizing infrequent Democratic-leaning voters in an off-year election.