Rating enthusiasm about the midterms, by key voting group

Last month, we looked at how enthusiastic different voter groups are about the upcoming midterms — one of the key indicators of turnout ahead of Election Day.

In our latest NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll, we revisited those groups, finding that Democrats are still maintaining their advantage over Republicans while young people remain low on the interest scale even as they appear to be inching towards greater engagement with the fall elections.

In the new poll, 65 percent of Democrats rate their interest in the elections as a nine or ten on a ten point scale, while 49 percent of Republicans said the same. That’s similar to last month, when 63 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans cited high interest in the contests.

See below for where different groups rank, then and now. 

It’s worth keeping in mind that the relatively small sample size of young people yields a high margin of error, so you should take the eight point jump since last month with a grain of salt.

The same goes for black voters, who now show 63 percent having high interest in the election, versus 53 percent last month.

But those trendlines are still positive news for Democrats, who are faced with the difficult task of mobilizing infrequent Democratic-leaning voters in an off-year election. 

 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Ali Vitali

New Heitkamp ad puts work done for first responders in the spotlight

WASHINGTON — The competitive North Dakota senate race has garnered a lot of national attention, but Senator Heidi Heitkamp's latest ad focuses on local issues.

The ad, titled "Casselton"  and released first to NBC News, highlights Heitkamp's work to better train and protect first responders following a 2013 oil train derailment in Casselton, North Dakota. 

Describing the crash, Casselton Fire Chief Tim McLean, says in the ad that Heitkamp "rounded up Washington and said 'this can’t happen again.'" He credited her legislative follow-up for a 2016 law that improved first responder training and got them more resources.

The six-figure buy will run for several weeks on TV and digital, according to the Heitkamp campaign.

"Unlike a lot of Washington politicians, Heidi doesn’t just talk," campaign manager Libby Schneider said in a statement. "She gets the job done and delivers for North Dakota."

Heitkamp has pitched herself to voters a lawmaker willing to cross the aisle in the best interest of North Dakotans — even if that means siding with President Donald Trump. Trump won North Dakota by nearly 36 points in 2016. She's facing off against Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer, a longtime Trump backer who told NBC News on Saturday that he, too, would put the interests of North Dakotans ahead of partisan politics if they chose to send him back to Washington as their senator come November.

North Dakota has only trended more red since Heitkamp was last on the ballot in 2012, but voters say that it's not necessarily all about party politics here.

"I think that you will find people who will pay attention to those voting records and ... not just opinions that you hear on TV,not just the sound bites, but really what have you done for me lately?" Patricia Potteiger, a pro-Heitkamp voter in Northwest North Dakota, told NBC News. "People can’t get to Washington and forget about these communities out here. They have to pay attention and I think that she does that."

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Pew poll: GOP sours on the FBI

Throughout the Robert Mueller-led probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump has seldom missed an opportunity to label the FBI’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

A new poll shows just how much of a toll the president’s rhetoric has taken on the FBI’s public image — among Republicans.

The Pew Research Center finds that favorable views of the FBI have dropped 16 percentage points among Republicans since early 2017, shortly before the president took office. What's more, negative views of the bureau have doubled within the party during the same period of time. 

Just 49 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents now say they have a positive opinion of the bureau, while 44 percent give it negative marks.

That’s compared with 65 percent of Republicans who gave the FBI a thumbs up just 18 months ago (and 21 percent who disagreed) — about a three-to-one margin.

Among Democrats, views of the FBI have remained about stable since last year, with more the three-quarters viewing the bureau favorably both last year and in the latest poll. 

Pew Research Center
Ben Kamisar

Manchin gives thumbs up to Blankenship's third-party Senate challenge

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin thinks former coal tycoon Don Blankenship has a "valid case" for his third-party bid, a bid Democrats are hoping will siphon away votes from the GOP if Blankenship makes the ballot. 

Manchin addressed Blankenship's bid in brief comments with reporters on Tuesday, as Blankenship is poised to submit signatures to petition for a spot on the ballot as a member of the Constitution Party.

"Don got the necessary signatures, I think he's on the Constitutional [sic] Party, so then I think he has a valid case," Manchin said.

"If you get 6,000 [people] that want you on the ballot, then he exercised his right and did what he was supposed to do within the letter of the law." 

The former GOP primary candidate isn't guaranteed a spot even with those petitions, since the state has a sore-loser law that prevents failed primary candidates from running in a general election. Many Republicans believe that the law will ultimately keep Blankenship from running and some have floated the possibility of suing to keep him off the ballot. 

During his Tuesday comments, Manchin added that while he expects Morrisey to challenge Blankenship's spot under the sore-loser law, he will not. 

That's because Blankenship's flirtations with a third-party bid have delighted Democrats who believe that Blankenship could steal some votes from Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the general election. 

A June poll from Monmouth University found Manchin could slightly benefit from a Blankenship bid, although the benefit was well within the poll's margin of error. 

Using a traditional midterm model, Monmouth found Manchin leading Morrisey by a margin of 49 percent to 40 with Blankenship on the ballot and by a margin of 50 to 43 when his name is omitted. 

Update: Morrisey responded to Blankenship's filing in a brief statement Tuesday afternoon. 

"Voters won't be distracted by efforts to divert attention away from Lying liberal Joe Manchin’s record of supporting pro-abortion policies, gun control, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign against coal miners," he said. 

Ben Kamisar

Lamb holds large lead over Rothfus in 2018's only member-on-member clash

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb is up big over Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus in a new poll of the only member-on-member matchup of the 2018 midterms.

Lamb leads Rothfus by double-digits in the new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday, no matter which projection the university used to project the November electorate.

The Democrat leads with 51 percent of the vote compared to Rothfus's 39 percent among all potential voters, a lead that grows to 13 points when filtered through a historic midterm electorate.

Projecting for a Democratic "surge" at the ballot box in November, Lamb leads by a margin of 54 percent to 39 percent.

All of the margins are outside the poll's margins of error, which range from 5.2 percent to 7.3 percent depending on the voter screen used.

The findings will undoubtedly raise the pressure on Rothfus, who until now had been able to bank on coasting to reelection. The district will now be rated by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report as "leans Democratic," one of its analysts announced Tuesday. 

But last year, the state Supreme Court redrew the state's congressional maps after panning the old lines as an unconstitutional gerrymander benefiting Republicans. Among the changes implemented by the court was a massive redrawing of Rothfus's district, moving it from a safe-Republican district to a swing seat.

That move puts the Republican against Lamb, who won his February special election in a deep-red seat earlier this year. 

The polling shows Lamb leading big among his current constituents in his old congressional district, while those currently represented by Rothfus are split. But the new voters, many of whom were moved into the district from the Pittsburgh suburbs, are overwhelmingly choosing Lamb.

The Democrat also sports higher favorables than his rival—44 percent of voters in the new district have a favorable view of him compared to the 17 percent who view him unfavorably. Rothfus's favorables are still above water but not as high —31 percent view him favorably while 23 percent view him unfavorably.

Another ominous number for Rothfus is President Trump's 44 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval rating in the district. And 48 percent of voters thought that Trump's trade and tariff policies would have a negative impact on the district.

The GOP's tax cut law is slightly above water in the district, with 43 percent approving of the law and 39 percent disapproving. Rothfus has leaned on the GOP's passage of the law, and it was a major point of discussion for Vice President Pence when he visited the district to rally on the congressman's behalf earlier this year.

Mark Murray
Mark Murray & Ben Kamisar

Democrats overperforming with the real swing voters: those who disapprove of both parties

President Trump helped win the White House thanks to an overperformance among voters who disliked both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But ahead of November's midterms, Democrats are the ones cleaning up with this key constituency, data from the latest NBC/WSJ poll shows. 

Democrats have a 30-point advantage over Republicans among this constituency on the generic ballot, a stronger lead than Republicans had during each of their midterm wave years of 2010 and 2014. Fifty-five percent of these voters back Democrats, compared to just 25 percent who back Republicans. 

Here's how these voters have responded in past polls in previous years, merging previous polls to get a better look at their preference. 

  • 2018 merged NBC/WSJ poll (through June): 50 percent DEM, 36 percent GOP (D+14)

  • 2014 merged NBC/WSJ poll: 51 percent GOP, 24 percent DEM (R+27)

  • 2010 merged NBC/WSJ poll: 49 percent GOP, 23 percent DEM (R+26)

What’s more in our current poll, these voters disproportionately are down on Trump (68 percent disapprove of his job, versus 52 percent of all voters), and they are enthusiastic about the upcoming midterms (63 percent of them have high interest, versus 55 percent of all voters who say this). 

As we wrote about last month, Trump's strength among these voters was one of the clues we missed during the 2016 election. And it was an influential clue, as those voters made up 18 percent of the electorate in the merged NBC/WSJ polls in 2016.

So this will be an important voting bloc in the upcoming midterms too, and one among which Democrats will look to ride to a big win. 

Mark Murray
Carrie Dann
Mark Murray & Carrie Dann

Trump says 'Tariffs are the greatest!' Voters disagree.

This morning, President Trump declared, “Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that — and everybody’s talking!”

But in the latest NBC/WSJ poll, voters — by a 2-to-1 margin — oppose raising tariffs, and say they hurt the economy and average Americans.

Forty-nine percent of voters in the survey said that tariffs raise the cost of goods and hurt the economy, versus 25 percent who believe they protect American jobs and help the economy.

Even some members of Trump’s own party express some doubt about the effectiveness of tariffs, with about a quarter (23 percent) saying the move will hurt the American economy. And majorities of independents (56 percent) and Democrats (71 percent) say that tariffs have a negative effect. 

Ben Kamisar

Everytown for Gun Safety spends big to boost McBath in Georgia's Sixth District runoff

The political arm for Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control group, has dropped $100,000 in the past week to boost Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath ahead of Tuesday's Georgia congressional runoffs. 

McBath, who is running for the Democratic Party's nod in the Atlanta-area 6th Congressional District, lost her son in 2012 when a man shot him for playing music too loudly at a gas station. She has become a prominent gun control advocate in the years since her son's death, working with Everytown, and is now running for the right to take on GOP Rep. Karen Handel in November. 

Everytown is the most active outside group in the race by far, and it has spent more than $1 million to boost McBath this election cycle. In the race's final week, the group dropped $100,000 on radio ads, internet ads, a texting program and phone calls, according to recemt filings with the Federal Election Commission. 

McBath squares off against fellow Democrat Kevin Abel in Tuesday's runoff, a vote made necessary when no candidate hit 50 percent in the May 22 primary. While the district was home to the most expensive House special election in American history last year, the 2018 election has seen far less fanfare and Handel is still seen as the favorite. 

Ben Kamisar

Voters split on ICE as battle over agency rages

Americans are evenly divided over their feelings on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, as the push on the left to "Abolish ICE" has become the latest political football on the campaign trail.

Data from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 38 percent of Americans had a positive view of ICE, compared to the 37 percent who held a negative view of the agency.

While the polling question does not directly address whether to abolish the agency, it does reveal deep ideological divisions across key demographics. Those divides could influence how the issue resonates in key midterm races.

Sixty-nine percent of registered Republican voters view ICE positively, while 63 percent of Democrats feel negatively about ICE.

Pluralities of men, whites and registered voters over 35 years old all have positive feelings about ICE. But pluralities of women, non-whites and younger voters view ICE negatively.

Progressives have started to rally around the cry to "Abolish ICE" after last month's New York City primary victory by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive political neophyte who dethroned longtime Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y. Since then, there's been a steady drumbeat of prominent Democrats backing the proposal.

ICE is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security tasked with enforcing customs and immigration laws. While it works with the Customs and Border Patrol, which is responsible for the protecting the border, ICE investigates immigration violations across the country.

Those who want ICE gone argue that the push isn't necessarily as drastic as the slogan seems. Most plans to "Abolish ICE" include creating something new in its place under stronger oversight.

Republicans have seized on the push as a way to tar the party as moving too far to the left. They've already begun running ads in key races leveraging the push to argue that Democratic candidates are becoming too radical for moderate votes, even trying the tactic in races where Democrats haven't backed the "Abolish ICE" push.

The new polling suggests that the issue isn't a home-run issue for Republicans across the board, with registered voters as a whole deadlocked on the issue. But it shows that ICE is far more popular on the House and Senate battlefield, and that the debate could energize both parties' bases.

Forty-six percent of registered voters in key House districts identified by the non-partisan Cook Political Report have a favorable view of ICE. Those voters live in districts rated by the analysts as either toss-ups or leaning in favor of one party.

On the flip side, just 28 percent of voters in those districts hold negative feelings about ICE.

Positive feelings are more common in GOP-held House districts too, which make up the lion's share of the House battlefield this fall. Forty-four percent of registered voters in those districts view ICE positively, compared to the 31 percent who view it negatively.

The same dynamic exists in the Rust Belt--identified by the poll as Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All five of those states have Democratic senators up for reelection in states Trump won in 2016.

Forty-four percent of Rust Belt registered voters have positive feelings toward ICE, while 23 percent view the agency negatively.

The NBC/WSJ poll reached 900 registered voters, almost half by cellphone. The poll contacted voters from July 15-18 and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.

Ben Kamisar

Republican Jewish Coalition launches first wave of midterm endorsements

The Republican Jewish Coalition is rolling out its first slate of congressional endorsements and encouraging members to donate to its candidates facing tough races in November.

The group is backing six Republican House candidates—Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock; Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo; New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance; Illinois Rep. Peter Roskam; Pennsylvania Rep. Keith Rothfus; and Young Kim, a former state lawmaker running to replace GOP Rep. Ed Royce in California.

The group is also endorsing three of the GOP's Senate hopefuls — Indiana businessman Mike Braun, North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer; and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

NBC News obtained an early look at the new slate ahead of the Monday announcement.

The group is looking to play an expanded role in the 2018 midterms in both defending incumbents as well as candidates they see as integral to their agenda. The RJC's new website will also help to bundle campaign contributions to its endorsed candidates, a first for the group.

It's already begun wading into marquee races this cycle. Last month, the RJC dropped more than $500,000 in television ads blasting Democrat Scott Wallace, a Philadelphia-area congressional candidate, for donations his family foundation made to groups that supported the "Boycott/Divestment/Sanctions" policy to target Israel. Wallace is running against Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., in a district that's targeted by Democrats.

