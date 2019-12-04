Read the four Judiciary witnesses' opening statements

Giuliani responds to revelations of calls to OMB The mere fact I had numerous calls with the White House does not establish any specific topic. Remember, I’m the President’s attorney. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 4, 2019 They’ve already taken away @realDonaldTrump’s right to call witnesses, cross-examine, confront his accusers, or be represented by counsel at hearings. Now he can’t talk to his counsel on the telephone?



This is CNN's version of America? Coming to a theatre near you! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 4, 2019







First Read: Giuliani and Nunes star in latest Ukraine saga The more we continue to learn from the Ukraine scandal, the more Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes continue to pop up. That was the new revelation from the 300-page impeachment-inquiry report that Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released on Tuesday. The report contains call records — as early as from April — with Giuliani speaking with the White House's Office of Management and Budget, and with Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaking with Giuliani, plus recently indicted Lev Parnas. Get First Read's take.







Dem thinking ahead of Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing Democratic staffers working on the impeachment inquiry told reporters Tuesday night what they expect to explore in the Judiciary Committee's impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday: "The framers established a standard for impeachment in the Constitution: treason bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors, and the purpose of the hearing tomorrow is to hear from some of our nation's top legal experts," the aides said. "We're going to explain the scope of that constitutional standard of impeachment, and how it applies to the president's conduct on the undisputed and extremely grave facts that have been found here. "The hearing tomorrow will explore the extent to which is a powerful, powerful evidence we now have of the president's conduct implicates all of these dangers. You can think of them as the ABCs of high crimes and misdemeanors: abuses of power, betrayal of national security connected to foreign interest and corruption of our elections. "We will certainly have a primary focus on the Intelligence Committee report but we will see what other information comes up tomorrow." Counsel Norm Eisen will ask the questions on the Democratic side.






