Read the full text: Holmes' opening statement

'Evidence is clear': Pelosi says hearings show Trump used office for personal gain House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday after three days of impeachment hearings this week that the "evidence is clear" that President Donald Trump has used his office "for his own personal gain." Pelosi told reporters that lawmakers had "no choice" but to act after they observed what she called a violation of the Constitution by the president. "The evidence is clear that the president has used his office for his own personal gain and in doing so undermined the national security of the United States by withholding military assistance to the Ukraine, to the benefit of the Russians," Pelosi said. Read the story. Pelosi: Evidence is clear that Trump undermined national security 04:15 Share this -







White House seizes on Hill's point that Russia seeks to undermine presidency WH response seizes on FIONA HILL expertise/assertion that Russia is trying to undercut presidency. “Democrats are playing into Russia’s hands by trying to undermine the legitimacy of the duly elected President and overturn the voice of American voters.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Trump hosting lunch with senators who declined to condemn impeachment Trump invited Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, and others to lunch at the White House on Thursday — breaking bread with Republicans who could go against him in a Senate impeachment trial. Romney and Collins are two of only three Senate Republicans who declined to sign on as co-sponsors to a GOP resolution denouncing the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, raising questions about how they would vote in a Senate trial to convict and remove Trump from office. The other Republican not to sign on is Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another moderate vote who could break from the party. Collins has said that it would be "inappropriate" for her "to reach conclusions about evidence or to comment on the proceedings in the House" because she will be expected to be essentially a juror once the Senate trial begins. Romney has been more critical of Trump, tweeting earlier this month: "By all appearances, the President's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling." Read more here. Share this -







Intel committee may give up on Bolton testimony Dems I’ve spoken to on Intel seem increasingly confident they have what they need to move forward and don’t need to call additional witnesses. There seems to be agreement that waiting out Bolton isn’t worth the trouble. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Hearing breaks for House votes The hearing has broken for House votes, which are expected to take about an hour, so the committee will reconvene at about 12:30 p.m. at the earliest. Share this -







Trump campaign spokesman weighs in These two offer nothing but opinions of events in which they were not directly involved.



Hill was not on the Ukraine call and has no knowledge of why aid was withheld.



Holmes openly admits he got a lot of his information from the testimony of other witnesses.



This is a joke. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 21, 2019 Share this -







The restaurant in Kyiv where Sondland-Trump call happened This is the restaurant in Kyiv (called, and I am not making this up, "what") where Sondland had the call with Trump about the investigations Zelensky was supposed to open so loud that others could hear what Trump was saying on an insecure phone, on a terrace on the street pic.twitter.com/b0KdFE58t1 — Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Key GOP members leave hearing Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe. Share this -





