Regina King delivers powerful speech as she takes home her first Golden Globe

Three-time nominated actress Regina King won her first award for best actress in a supporting role for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” an adaptation of James Baldwin novel.

King noted the importance of diversity and representation, thanking Hollywood director Barry Jenkins for a film where her “son said it was the first time he saw himself.” The actress then pledged that everything she produces in the next two years will be “50 percent women.” King then turned the spotlight to the attendees in the room, challenging "anyone out there who is in a position of power" to continue to push the notion of inclusiveness forward in Hollywood. “I challenge you to challenge yourself."