Reince Priebus says he won't run for Ryan's seat

While it’s unclear which Wisconsin Republicans will run for outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat, one thing is clear...it won’t be former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

“Being a little separated from the daily political grind has been unbelievable, so the answer is no,” Priebus told WISN-Milwaukee radio host Jay Weber.

Preibus, a Wisconsinite from Ryan’s district and former head of the Republican National Party, left the White House last July after serving six months as chief of staff. He rejoined a law firm and told the radio host the timing “couldn’t be worse” for a potential run.

He did, however, keep the door open to a possible future run for office.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, and University of Wisconsin System Regent Bryan Steil are among the names being speculated about as potential candidates.