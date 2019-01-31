Relief is coming: Temperatures to rise drastically

Relief is coming.

Some regions affected by the polar vortex are going to feel downright balmy in just a few days.

"There‘s going to be a 60 degree temperature rise" in some areas of the Midwest, said Greg Carbin, chief of forecast operations for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's weather predictions center. "It is pretty remarkable," he said.

Chicago, where the mercury fell to minus 22 Wednesday, can expect temperatures in the 50s on Monday.

In Minneapolis, the low temperature was minus 28 on Wednesday, but by Sunday the high is forecast to be 45 degrees.

Bismarck, North Dakota, suffered through a minus 33 low on Wednesday. On Friday, the temperature is expected to rise to 37 degrees.

Detroit saw a low temperature of minus 12 on Wednesday, but Saturday could bring a high of 37.

Des Moines, Iowa, dipped to minus 20 degrees on Wednesday and is forecast to see a high of 45 degrees on Saturday.

Carbin said that following this "pretty dramatic turnaround," temperatures are expected to fall again later in the week. But don't worry. "It’s not going to be quite as cold," Carbin said.