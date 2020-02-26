In religious S.C., candidates find personal mottoes and motivation in Scripture In a Pew Research Center religious landscape poll, 78 percent of South Carolina adults described themselves as Christians. Another 35 percent told researchers they participate in prayer, scriptural study or other religious education at least once a week. So, many South Carolina voters likely recognized the litany of scriptural references and allusions offered up when candidates were asked during Tuesday night's debate about their personal mottoes. Buttigieg managed three mentions, including allusions to Scripture directing those who seek to lead to serve, a reference to a popular Christian song, "Order My Steps In Your Word, Dear Lord," and a modern English interpretation of the well-known Golden Rule. "When I think about everything at stake, from racial and economic justice to our stewardship of the climate to the need to heal the sick and the need to heal this country, I seek for those teachings to order my steps as I go through this campaign and as I go through life," Buttigieg said. Warren offered a citation of a verse in Matthew 25:40 — "Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me" — as a part of her personal motto. And Steyer told viewers that he draws a Jerusalem cross on his hand daily to remind himself to "tell the truth and do what's right, no matter what." Share this -







Warren says she's the better progressive in the race because she can bring Dems and GOP together In her post-debate interview with CBS, Warren pitched herself as the best candidate in the race and also the best progressive — an obvious dig at Sanders, who has won two of the last three contests and the popular vote in the last three. She said her plans — such as anti-corruption measures and Social Security payment increases — are popular with both parties and she has a clear plan to pay for them, which is a two-cents wealth tax on the wealthiest Americans. "That's how we get elected down ballot and how we govern," she said. She noted that she created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and fought against banks, which she said is a sign she not only can have a plan, but also get it implemented. "I have unshakeable values, and I have a track record of getting things done," she said. Ahead of Super Tuesday, Warren was certain she would carry her home state of Massachusetts, noting that she built a grassroots campaign there to take down an incumbent Republican. She added that she does not expect to change her campaign strategy despite disappointing finishes in the previous contests. "This is who I am. I am not someone whose campaign has been shaped by a bunch of consultants," she said.







Sanders attacked more than any candidate in any debate yet, except Bloomberg Sanders felt the heat of the hot seat tonight. Sen. Bernie Sanders faced more than 30 attacks on the stage tonight, the second-highest number of attacks leveraged against a Democratic candidate in any of the debates so far. The 33 attacks on Sanders was only beat by the 45-attack battery that Mike Bloomberg received last week. This week Bloomberg was attacked often, but not as often, totaling 17 attacks, almost half of them at the hands of Sen. Elizabeth Warren. See the complete numbers at the NBC News attack tracker.







Sanders talks Cuba comments, dismisses that he's 'radical' Sanders, speaking to CBS News in the "Spin Room," rejected the "radical" label that many of his competitors for the Democratic nomination have slapped him with and defended the praise he gave the Castro regime in Cuba over its literacy efforts. "Nothing I say is radical," Sanders said, responding to questions about whether his "Medicare for All" plan would be feasible. "The bottom line is: do we have the guts to take on the pharmaceutical industry?" Moments later, he was asked — again — about his recent defense of his own positive remarks from the 1980s about some of Fidel Castro's policies. "Truth is truth," Sanders said. "If someone … teaches illiterate people to read, you're going to tell me that's a bad thing? It is not," he said. He added, "Cuba is an authoritarian country. I have decried authoritarianism." Sanders has faced criticism from many Democrats, including several members of Florida's congressional delegation whose districts include large populations of Cuban-born residents who escaped the communist regime. Sanders was then asked in the "Spin Room" about how he'd be able to compete in Florida amid that criticism. "The way we are going to win in Florida and every other state in the country," he said, "is by talking to the issues."







Klobuchar talks struggles with black voters and appeal in Middle America Klobuchar, speaking to CBS News in the so-called spin room following Tuesday's chaotic debate, addressed one of her biggest weaknesses — poor polling among African American voters — and one of her strengths — her connection to Middle America. An NBC News/Marist College poll out Monday showed that less than 3 percent of black voters in South Carolina support Klobuchar. She said, "I have to earn that support, and I know that." Later in the interview, she explained why she felt she had broad appeal in parts of the country where "Medicare for All" — Sanders' signature policy — isn't supported. "Those candidates are not for Medicare for All," she said, referring to Democratic House candidates who won their races in 2018 in swing districts. "They are in the kind of districts I win routinely." Asked how to put together the "right coalition," she talked about focusing on economic prosperity. "You do it by focusing on economic prosperity and shared prosperity for everyone," she said.







Biden defiant: 'I will win South Carolina' Moments after the debate, Biden said he thought he had a strong debate performance in an interview with CBS: "I said what I had to say." He also said he will win the South Carolina primary Saturday, even if it's a narrow victory, because of his strong support from black voters, a group that is a core constituency of the Democratic Party. "I'm going to win," he said. "One point is enough, but I think I'm going to win by a lot more than that." He added that the first two contests, which he performed poorly in — in Iowa and New Hampshire — did not "represent what America looks like." He went after Sanders, saying that he will not bring out enough people — such as independents and "mainstream Democrats" — and that people don't want the "revolution" the senator from Vermont is planning. "People want progress, not go back," he said. He also said that Sanders has not been vetted enough and that Americans are not deeply familiar with his record, particularly his gun votes.







Fact check: Did Bloomberg release his tax returns for 12 years in a row? "We had our tax returns out 12 years in a row," Bloomberg said during the debate while pledging the same radical transparency as president. That's not exactly true. During his three terms as mayor of New York, Bloomberg made highly redacted, vague versions of his tax documents available to reporters for a couple of hours each year. In fact, this reporter — more than a decade ago — was one of the many who reviewed those documents and tried to glean details from the limited information provided.







'Complete chaos,' 'hot mess': GOP, Trump campaign blast debate The Republican Party wasted no time blasting Tuesday night's debate. "The complete chaos we saw tonight shows that none of these Democrats deserve to be anywhere near the Oval Office," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement, released moments after the debate concluded. "When we could hear over the crosstalk, we heard Democrats singing the same old song in support of socialism," she added. The Trump campaign weighed in, too. "The Democrat Party is a hot mess and tonight's debate was further evidence that not one of these candidates is serious or can stand toe-to-toe with President Trump," Trump 2020 national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "The only thing that was clear in the chaos was that they're all still running on Bernie Sanders' big government socialist agenda. It doesn't matter who emerges from the carnage, President Trump will dominate in November."







Klobuchar and Biden requested a fact check. We have obliged. In one back-and-forth, Klobuchar and Biden attacked each other over who wrote which gun control bills — and requested a fact checker take a look. "I am the author of the 'boyfriend loophole' that says that domestic abusers can't go out and get an AK47," Klobuchar said. "I wrote that law," Biden interjected. "You didn't write that bill. I wrote that bill," Klobuchar said. "I did. I wrote the bill the Violence Against Women Act that took out of the hands of people who abused their —" Biden said. "We'll have a fact-check look at that," Klobuchar fired back. "Oh, let's look at the fact check," Biden said. "The only thing [was] that the 'boyfriend loophole' was not covered. I couldn't get that covered. You in fact when you were as a senator tried to get it covered and Mitch McConnell is holding up on his desk right now and we're going to lose the Violence Against Women Act across the board." As a senator, Biden wrote the Violence Against Women Act, which stopped people who were convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from buying guns. But it only covers certain relationships, like married couples or those who have children with their victim. Klobuchar wrote a bill that would close that loophole by including stalkers or dating partners who aren't already covered. So while Biden's off the mark in the beginning, he catches up in the end. He's right to note that the VAWA is stalled in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not acted on three gun control bills passed by the Democratic-controlled House in 2019. Last February, the House passed a law closing the "Charleston loophole," which allows the sale of a firearm if a background check is not completed within three days. It's a loophole that allowed Dylann Roof to obtain the weapon he used to murder nine people at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. Last March, the House passed a bill that would expand background checks for gun purchases to include buys made at gun shows, online and other private sales. And in April 2019, the House voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act with new language that would close the so-called boyfriend loophole Klobuchar mentioned — a change opposed by the powerful National Rifle Association.







