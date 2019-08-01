Reminder: These debates run long
CNN’s plan is to have two full hours of debate in addition to the opening and closing statements.
The first debate question was asked at about 8:26 p.m. ET, so get comfy.
Castro gives Puerto Rico a shout out in his opening comments
Julián Castro gave a shout out to Puerto Rico, where massive protests have forced the resignation of the island’s embattled governor. Debate watchers had complained of the island's absence from the debate discussion Tuesday night.
Fact check: Is Amazon responsible for closing 30% of America's stores?
“Amazon is closing 30 percent of Americas stores and malls and paying zero in taxes while doing it,” claimed entrepreneur Andrew Yang during Wednesday's debate.
This is a stretch, since Amazon isn’t personally buying up stores and malls and closing them. But of course, online shopping is changing how Americans shop.
Malls are facing enormous pressure and closing rapidly. One expert told Forbes he expected roughly 30 percent of the nation’s malls would close or be repurposed over the next decade, though analysts in 2017 at Credit Suisse pegged the number of coming closures lower.
And while it’s true that the online giant doesn’t pay federal taxes, according to an analysis of corporate filings put out by the progressive think tank Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy, the review didn’t analyze state and local taxes.
Booker puts the scrutiny on Trump in health care squabble
Amy Walter, a prominent political pundit, faulted last night’s candidates for failing to bring up the Trump administration’s war on the Affordable Care Act, especially Republican-led attempts to undo protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
In his answer to a question about Medicare for All just now, Booker did just that. He called on viewers to pay more attention to Trump’s ongoing campaign against Obamacare.
Gillibrand first candidate to mention LGBTQ rights
After a near total absence of mention of the LGBTQ community during the Tuesday debate — despite the historic presence of openly gay Pete Buttigieg on stage — Kirsten Gillibrand became the first 2020 candidate on the Detroit stage to mention the struggle for LGBTQ civil rights.
In her opening statement Gillibrand said her mother, who one of just three women in her law school, “worked with gay couples for basic rights.”
“As a freshman senator, I was told you couldn't repeal "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" — even members of my own party told me it wasn't convenient,” Gillibrand continued. “When are civil rights ever convenient? We stood up to the Pentagon and got it done — not impossible.”
Harris repeatedly refers to VP Biden as a "senator"
Biden much sharper early than his past performance
It’s just a few minutes in, but Biden’s first exchanges on healthcare were noticeably smoother than anything from his June performance.
Biden slams Harris’ health care plan
Biden slammed Harris’ health care plan, saying “you can’t beat Donald Trump with double talk” after the California senator was pressed to explain how she would implement and pay for her plan.
Biden is taking a more direct approach in this debate following their skirmish in the last debate.
Fact check: de Blasio takes credit for progressive strides in New York
In his opening statement, Bill de Blasio listed off a handful of accomplishments he says he got done as New York City's mayor.
“We gave pre-K to every child for free. We got rid of stop and frisk and we lowered crime. We raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour," de Blasio said.
This is all true, but some of these key wins were the result of action by Albany, not City Hall. For example, getting a $15 minimum wage in New York City for most businesses — while championed by de Blasio — was a product of a statewide roll-out of increased minimum wages.
In addition, de Blasio’s signature campaign promise back in 2013 was providing universal pre-kindergarten, and funding it with a tax for the city’s super-wealthy. He enacted universal pre-K — and it’s wildly popular — but not with a wealth tax, which Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo would not sign off on. Cuomo, however, found other state funds to pay for the program, which has grown to cover three-year-olds in recent years.
When it comes to crime, citywide total crimes that fall into the seven major felony offenses have consistently fallen since 2014, when de Blasio was sworn in. The overall crime rate for the month of March fell in 2019 to its lowest level for any March since 1994, according to statistics kept by the city.
Harris gets first question
The first question of the night went to Kamala Harris.
CNN’s Dana Bash asked the California senator to respond to Biden’s claim that her Medicare for All plan was “confusing.”
Harris forcefully defended her proposal.
Booker’s opening remarks interrupted by hecklers
Sen. Cory Booker’s opening remarks were briefly interrupted by a group of hecklers shouting “Fire Pantaleo!” They were referring to Daniel Pantaleo, the New York City police officer who put Eric Garner in a chokehold that caused a fatal asthma attack in 2014.
Garner’s family has called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to fire Pantaleo. The hecklers in the Fox Theatre tonight could be heard shouting during de Blasio’s opening remarks, too.
Booker quickly tweeted a response.