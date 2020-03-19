Rep. Ben McAdams is second member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, announced Wednesday night he has tested positive for coronavirus, little more than an hour after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to test positive. "On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms," McAdams said in a statement. "My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remain self quarantined." He said he has self-quarantined and conducted all meetings by phone since Saturday. "On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic," McAdams said. "Today I learned that I tested positive." McAdams says he's still working from quarantine and urges his constituents "to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we're getting from the CDC." Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020 Share this -







President Trump signs coronavirus aid bill into law President Donald Trump has signed a coronavirus aid bill that was approved by the House this week and the Senate on Wednesday, the White House said. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides free coronavirus testing and ensures paid emergency leave for those who are infected or caring for a family member with the illness. It also provides additional Medicaid funding, food assistance and unemployment benefits. The Senate’s action on Wednesday paves the way for lawmakers to turn their attention to a proposal that could include direct payments to Americans. Read the full story here. Share this -







New York City cases double in a day, now over 1,800 More than 1,800 people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, City Hall announced on Wednesday night, more than double what had been reported just 24 hours earlier. There are 1,871 confirmed cases in the five boroughs of America's largest city, according to the New York City Health Department. Just one day earlier the count had been 923 cases and 10 dead. Share this -







Tenants face eviction uncertainty A countless number of tenants and homeowners nationwide are walking financial tightropes when it comes to their economic security during the global pandemic. With the national unemployment rate potentially rising to 20 percent and high traffic crashing some states' unemployment benefits websites, the threat of soaring evictions across the country is real, housing advocates and researchers say. If city, state and federal governments don't step in now, they warn, at stake are people's homes and health if they're evicted and thrown out onto the street, which would only exacerbate a deepening public health crisis. "We're in an unprecedented historic position," said Alieza Durana, a writer and spokeswoman for the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which compiles nationwide eviction data. "I think the current moment in history is unique, but it's also giving us a moment to question what our human rights are and not take for granted: Do we really have to force people out of their homes?" Read the full story. Share this -







Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., announced he has tested positive for coronavirus, the first member of the U.S. Congress to do so in the pandemic. "On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache," a statement from Diaz-Balart's office read. "Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19." Diaz-Balart is now in quarantine in Washington, D.C., and will avoid his South Florida home to protect his wife, who is at high risk due to pre-existing conditions. "I am feeling much better," Diaz-Balart said. "However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus." I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020 Share this -







Guard and inmate at Rikers Island jail in New York City test positive A guard and inmate at New York City's Rikers Island jail have tested positive for coronavirus, a union representing corrections officers said Wednesday. Michael Skelly, spokesman for the New York City Corrections Officers' Benevolent Association, told NBC News that his members believe this is just the start of "what we fear to be more." The union is demanding the city order special masks and more gloves and hand sanitizer. Union president Elias Husamudeen spoke to the quarantined corrections officer on Wednesday and said they're "doing pretty OK given the circumstances," according to Skelly. A representative for the city's Department of Corrections could not be immediately reached for comment. U.S. prisons not prepared for coronavirus crisis, experts warn March 18, 2020 05:13 Share this -







Photo: Festival cancelled, but blossoms still on Tourists continue to visit the Tidal Basin on Wednesday as peak bloom for the cherry trees approaches in Washington, D.C. The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and related events were cancelled. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Share this -







Two federal prison staffers test positive for coronavirus There are no known cases of coronavirus among the 175,000 inmates currently in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, according to a BOP spokesperson, but two staffers had tested positive as of Wednesday. The spokesperson did not say whether the infected staffers worked directly with inmates. BOP has already suspended all inmate transfers from facility to facility for 30 days. The agency employs more than 35,000 staff at correctional facilities and agency offices across the country. Share this -





