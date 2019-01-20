Feedback

Rep. Cheney: Steve King's comments were 'racist'

Wyoming Congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney, one of the top members of House Republican leadership, blasted Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King's recent comments as "abhorrent" and "racist" as she brushed aside King's attacks on her. 

Republicans in Congress united around condemning him after a New York Times article quoted him saying "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization— how did that language become offensive?" before adding "Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization." 

Cheney and House Republican leadership quickly rushed to condemn King for his comments, a fact that prompted King to strike back at Cheney during a Tuesday appearance on "The Ed Martin Movement" radio show. On the show, King said that Cheney's criticism of her should strip her of her conservative credentials. 

When asked about that statement, Cheney reiterated her criticism. 

"I think I was pretty clear, and our entire House leadership was very clear last week. His comments were abhorrent. They were racist. We, under the guidance of Leader McCarthy, stripped him of his committee assignments. And I think there's simply no place for that language in any of our national discourse," she said. 

While she wouldn't answer whether the House will formally censure King, she said "I think he ought to go find another line of work." 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Rep. Cheney: Steve King's comments were 'racist'

Wyoming Congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney, one of the top members of House Republican leadership, blasted Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King's recent comments as "abhorrent" and "racist" as she brushed aside King's attacks on her. 

Republicans in Congress united around condemning him after a New York Times article quoted him saying "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization— how did that language become offensive?" before adding "Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization." 

Cheney and House Republican leadership quickly rushed to condemn King for his comments, a fact that prompted King to strike back at Cheney during a Tuesday appearance on "The Ed Martin Movement" radio show. On the show, King said that Cheney's criticism of her should strip her of her conservative credentials. 

When asked about that statement, Cheney reiterated her criticism. 

"I think I was pretty clear, and our entire House leadership was very clear last week. His comments were abhorrent. They were racist. We, under the guidance of Leader McCarthy, stripped him of his committee assignments. And I think there's simply no place for that language in any of our national discourse," she said. 

While she wouldn't answer whether the House will formally censure King, she said "I think he ought to go find another line of work." 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Beto hits the big screen

The "Beto-mania" that captured Democrats during Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke's failed Senate bid last cycle may have died down a bit from its fever pitch, but a new documentary seeks to bring it to the big screen. 

Here's the latest on that effort, as well as another update from the trail: 

  • "Running with Beto," the new documentary about O'Rourke's bid against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will debut at the annual South by Southwest film festival in Austin. A promotional piece for the documentary says the filmmakers "embedded with Beto for the final twelve months of his campaign," so the film could spark yet another round of headlines about O'Rourke when it debuts in March, around the time he will decide on a presidential bid. 
  • Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader and MSNBC host, is holding an event on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will be attended by a slew of prominent New York politicians, including Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who recently announced she's running for president. 
  • California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris announced Thursday that she's voting against President Trump's attorney general nominee, William Barr. "While I respect Mr. Barr’s past public service, I do not believe he will defend independent investigations from attacks, embrace a smart on crime approach to public safety, and  ensure equal protection under the law for every single American," she said in a statement.
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Gabbard in new video: 'I’m deeply sorry' about past LGBT comments

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a newly-minted presidential candidate, is apologizing for her past statements about LGBT rights as she seeks to tamp down criticism from within her own party after those statements surfaced last week. 

In a new Twitter video released Thursday, Gabbard stands in front of a snowy backdrop and directly addresses the backlash. 

"In my past, I said and believed things that were wrong, and worse, hurtful to people in the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones. I’m deeply sorry for having said and believed them," she says.

"My views have changed significantly since then, and my record in Congress over the last 6 years reflects what is in my heart: A strong and ongoing commitment  to fighting for LGBTQ+ rights."

Gabbard goes on to say that she was "raised to believe that marriage should only be between a man and a woman" by a father who was "an activist who was fighting against gay marriage equality in Hawaii," who she wanted to defend. But she adds that she eventually changed her views as she got older. 

Her past opposition to same-sex marriage surfaced quickly after she announced her presidential bid last week when CNN penned stories that brought up her past remarks and support for a state constitutional amendment defining marriage as between a man and a woman. That prompted some criticism from the left, as same-sex marriage is overwhelmingly popular in the Democratic Party

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: It's Sherrod's turn

Another day, another round of Democratic politicians who just so happened to decide to take a winter trip to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. 

Here's the latest from the trail: 

  • Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown announced his "Dignity of Work" tour that will run through key early primary states, and his home state, which happens to be a pivotal one on the path to winning 270 Electoral College votes. 
  • Fresh off the unveiling of her exploratory committee, New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference in Troy, New York where she reiterated her desire to run for president. During a question-and-answer session with reporters, she defended herself from donors who are frustrated she called on Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign after accusations he groped women, she promised not to take money from corporate PACs or lobbyists and spoke out against super PACs. 
  • The Boston Globe reports that Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is heading to New Hampshire in a move that will once again spark questions about whether he's considering a presidential bid. Last month, Moulton was part of a group of House Democrats to withhold votes from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership bid in exchange for promises of new blood at the top of the party. 
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Iowa newspapers call for King to resign as political woes deepen

Pressure continues to mount on Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King as his party begins to turn on him after a long history of racist comments, calling his electoral future into question. 

Bipartisan condemnations have been pouring in from Capitol Hill and now the White House, culminating in him being stripped of committee assignments and a resolution that disapproved of his most recent statement.

He's also facing criticism in his own backyard, as a credible primary challenger emerges.

Both the Des Moines Register and the Sioux City Journal penned op-eds telling King to resign his office. Part of the reasoning is that with no committee assignments, he is, as the Journal refers to him "an outcast within the body in which he serves." And both papers savaged King for, as the Register put it, having "made Iowa a laughing stock on the national stage with his offensive and absurd remarks." 

Neither paper's editorial board have been kind to King—both endorsed his 2018 opponent, citing his past rhetoric. 

King remains defiant—he said Tuesday on the radio show "The Ed Martin Movement"  that he will not resign and that he's confident that what I have done has been true and right and just and honest." 

His top GOP primary challenger, state Sen. Randy Feenstra, is using the controversy as a launching point for his primary bid. He's launched a website called "RetireSteveKing.com" that pans King for having "left us without a seat at the table" and criticized King as a "sideshow" that distracts from advancing conservative policy. 

King just narrowly survived his closest general election in years, so it's clear that the general electorate in his district is tiring of him. But Feenstra is betting that the trend, and King's latest turn in the spotlight, will help him flip the GOP primary electorate onto his side too. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Gillibrand on 2020: 'I’m going to run'

Add New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s name to the quickly-expanding list of Democratic presidential candidates. 

She’s announcing her exploratory committee on tonight’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS, which was filmed earlier today. Read more here from NBC News’ Jane C. Timm about her announcement and how Gillibrand matches up with the field. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

What the 2020 Democrats focused on during Barr nomination hearings

Democratic senators and possible 2020 presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar, Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris all had a big opportunity Tuesday during William Barr's attorney general confirmation hearing.

As members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tasked with advising and consenting on Barr's nomination, the three possible White House hopefuls had time during the nationally televised hearings to make their points and question Barr. 

Certainly they all have issues they want to address based on their time on the committee, but there's no doubt the confirmation hearing will be looked at through the lens of 2020 (just as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation was last year). 

Here's a rundown of what each of the three senators asked of Barr during their questioning (UPDATED to include their second round of questioning later Tuesday afternoon): 

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Klobuchar, who came out of the Kavanaugh hearings with a 2020 bump after Democrats lauded her tough questioning, started her questioning off pushing Barr on the government shutdown and the border wall. 

She then spent the majority of her time running through a battery of quick-hit questions: does Barr have confidence in FBI Director Christopher Wray; whether various actions by a president would constitute obstruction of justice; why he wouldn't commit to following the advice of Justice Department ethics officials on whether or not to recuse himself from the special counsel's probe; would he make the probe's findings public; would he recuse himself if he had a conflict with an investigation; and how he'd aim to protect voting rights. 

Klobuchar also elicited an eye-catching response from Barr when she asked if he would be open to the department jailing journalists for reporting. Barr kept the door open on that by replying that "there could be a situation where someone would be held into contempt."

On her second pass at Barr, she questioned Barr about the attorney general's loyalties during a constitutional crisis, asked him to review her bill on preventing abusers stalkers from obtaining firearms, and to support the Violence Against Women Act. 

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Booker's round of questioning was more subdued than his rounds of questioning during the Kavanaugh hearing, where he evoked "Spartacus" and got into a clash with Republicans over previously confidential documents.

This time, he focused primarily on criminal justice, on the heels of the bipartisan bill signed into law. 

He got Barr to commit to not using Justice Department resources on prosecuting marijuana crimes in states that have legalized the drug, with Barr saying he doesn't want to "upset settled expectations" and "reliance" on the Justice Department's past policy to ignore those violations of federal law. 

Confronting Barr on his record on mass incarcerations during his first stint as attorney general, Booker asked Barr to commit to studying "racial disparities and disparate impacts" of criminal justice policies (Barr said he would). And he ended on a personal note. 

"Sir, I was a young black guy in 1990s. I was a 20-something-year-old. And I experienced a dramatically different justice system," Booker said. 

During the afternoon portion of the hearing, Booker brought up Barr's old writings on LGBT rights, to which Barr said he's open to the law as it stands but wants "accommodation to religion." 

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Harris stuck to similar themes as Booker and Klobuchar, a consequence of her being one of the final members of the committee to question Barr. 

She pushed Barr on states' rights on marijuana, on whether a wall would prevent the flow of drugs into America since most drugs come to America through legal ports of entry, and to definitively state why he might choose to disregard the agency's ethics board if they recommend he recuses from the special counsel investigation. 

And she called for the Justice Department to approach the drug epidemic as more of a public health response instead of a "lock-em-up" response, an important issue as she looks to frame her past work as a prosecutor for a Democratic primary electorate that could be distrustful of a former state law enforcement chief. 

"The war on drugs was an abject failure, America frankly has a crisis of addiction and putting the limited resources of our federal government into locking up people who suffer from a public health crisis is probably not the smartest use of taxpayer dollars," she said. 

"If confirmed, I'd ask you to take a look at the more recent perspective on the drug crisis." 

Later in the day, Harris pointed to the recent Washington Post story reporting that President Trump was concealing records related to meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ask if he thought that was against the law (Barr said he wasn't familiar with the underlying law).

And she peppered Barr with questions about the Justice Department's position on the ObamaCare lawsuit, put him on the record agreeing to address her concerns about voter suppression and on consent decrees with local police departments. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Klobuchar, Gillibrand inching closer to bid

Democratic politicians are so far making good on their pledges to "take the holidays" to decide whether to run for president — it seems like every day, another candidate is sending smoke signals about an impending bid. 

Here's our latest round-up of news from the 2020 trail, including the latest flirtations: 

  • Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that her family "is on board" with a possible presidential bid. While she added that she is going to make "this decision on my own course," she noted that candidates sometimes use their families as a way out of running and that won't be the case here. 
  • New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand could announce her exploratory committee as soon as Tuesday's taping of CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS reports
  • Priorities USA, the Democratic super-PAC that plans to support the party's nominee and blast President Trump, is shifting away from the traditional reliance on television and radio advertising, Politico reports, as it looks to change the way it wages the messaging wars in 2020. 
Monica Alba
Monica Alba

Shutdown has kept Trump off golf course for longest stretch of his presidency

It's been 50 days since President Donald Trump has hit the links, marking his longest stretch without a golf outing since taking office. The government shutdown is at least partially to blame — his planned holiday break at Mar-a-Lago was cancelled as a result of the standoff, meaning Trump has now spent much of the last seven weeks at the White House in the midst of Washington's winter weather.  

Golf is typically a staple in the president’s weekend routine but the last time the president teed it up was on November 25, at the end of his Thanksgiving vacation in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Beyond what he’s dubbed the “Southern White House,” the president also frequently spends time on the golf course at his Bedminster, New Jersey property in the summer and fall. During the warmer months in Washington, Trump often makes weekend trips to his golf club in nearby Virginia.

Since the start of his administration, Trump has visited self-branded golf properties more than 160 times. It’s not always clear when he is playing a round of golf though, because the White House doesn’t normally acknowledge or confirm that is how the president is spending his time.

In the past, Trump has called the sport his “primary form of exercise!” But he is unlikely to golf again until the longest shutdown in history gets resolved or he decides to go to Florida — whichever comes first.

During this current golf-free stretch, Trump has traveled to Iraq and Germany for brief visits with soldiers, as well as a day trip to the border in Texas and went to Louisiana Monday to speak at the farm bureau convention.

As a candidate, Trump frequently criticized his predecessor for playing too many rounds of golf. (“Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse than Carter,” he tweeted in 2014).

Shortly after the December lapse in funding, the president promised in a campaign email: “When our beautiful country’s national security is at stake, I will NEVER take a vacation.”  

With both sides dug in and deadlocked on any shutdown solution, Trump’s golf game also seems stalled indefinitely. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Trump takes aim at Warren again

President Trump has been running for reelection since he took office, both with direct efforts like fundraising and indirect efforts like trying to soften up his potential 2020 opponents. 

No Democratic hopeful has faced more incoming from the president than Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He's tweeted about her at least 10 times since taking office, many times using a pejorative nickname referring to her claim of Native American ancestry, and has criticized her even more on the stump and during sessions with the media. 

Those attacks are continuing now that Warren is exploring a bid for president, most recently as Sunday evening on Twitter. 

Along with more on that latest barb, here's a roundup of what you may have missed on the 2020 beat over the last few days. 

  • Trump retweeted a quick clip of a recent Instagram Live video of Warren's where she cracks a beer in her kitchen and talks with her husband. In his tweets, he references the Battle at Little Bighorn and the massacre at Wounded Knee, controversial battles between Native Americans and U.S. forces in the 1800s. 
  • Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders—seen as one of Warren's top opponents in that he has the keys to a strong campaign organization and sits in a similar, progressive/populist lane as Warren does—is staffing up his digital team, according to Politico. Among those moves, Sanders is reportedly in talks to bring on the video team that made viral videos for New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her Democratic primary last cycle. 
  • Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard apologized for her past statements on LGBT rights to CNN as she begins her presidential campaign.
  • Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, who is flirting with a challenge to President Trump, penned a new op-ed in USA Today where he accuses his party of being "stuck in the 1950s" both in its representative diversity and it's approach to problem-solving. 
  • NBC News' Benjy Sarlin took a look at how Washington Democratic Gov Jay Inslee's (a possible presidential candidate) failure to push through a carbon tax in his home state is shaping his approach to combating climate change. 
advertisement