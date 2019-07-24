Rep. Johnson brings up a key Mueller witness — Don McGahn
Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., focused his questions around Donald F. McGahn II, who served as White House counsel for President Donald Trump from Inauguration Day to October 2018, and what McGahn revealed about Trump's actions.
McGahn sat for a reported 30 hours of interviews with Mueller’s team, and is one of the most prominent witnesses named in the special counsel’s report. Crucially, McGahn told Mueller’s investigators under oath that Trump directed him to have Mueller fired multiple times over the course of the special counsel investigation. Trump has disputed this.
Mueller told committees he wouldn't read from his report: source
A congressional source involved in negotiations surrounding Mueller’s appearance tells NBC News that Mueller’s team specifically informed the committees that he would decline to read from his report during the hearing. This was communicated before today’s hearings.
There had previously been speculation that Mueller might read directly from the report.
Why the deal between Paul Manafort and federal prosecutors fell apart
Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington pressed Mueller on what happened to the cooperating agreement between his prosecutors and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Manafort, a longtime Republican lobbyist who spent nearly a decade working for the pro-Russia government of Ukraine and its leader, was chairman of Trump's campaign the summer before the election.
He was first indicted in October 2017 in Washington, D.C., and charged with additional crimes in Virginia in February 2018. The federal charges included tax fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy. A Virginia jury found Manafort guilty of dodging taxes and failing to report foreign lobbying. He then pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in Washington, D.C., to avoid a second trial, and struck a cooperation deal with Mueller that would have made him eligible for a lighter sentence.
But the deal fell apart after the special counsel’s team accused him of making false statements in order to protect an alleged Russian conspirator — Konstantin Kilimnik. Manafort got 7.5 years in prison. Most recently, Manafort was hit with a 16-count indictment that charged him with carrying out a multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme in New York — and pleaded not guilty.
None of Manafort’s crimes are related to his work for the Trump campaign, but he’s a central character of the Mueller report nonetheless.
Arizona lawmaker suggests Mueller give short shrift to … Fox News
In one of the most striking attempts to undermine Mueller’s integrity, Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., suggested the former special counsel was biased because his report cited The Washington Post and The New York Times more than Fox News.
Lesko, who is aligned with the conservative Freedom Caucus, also appeared to criticize the second volume of Mueller’s report for purportedly cribbing too much information from news reports.
In other words: Lesko seemed to accuse Mueller of being a deficient news aggregator.
Trump is watching, and conservatives critique Mueller's performance
Three points to make at this point in the hearing:
- The president is watching coverage of Mueller’s testimony on Fox News. We know this because he quoted Chris Wallace calling today a “disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.” The president, who is in the residence, not the West Wing, is also reiterating “NO OBSTRUCTION” and quoting commentators’ reactions.
- On substance: Conservative allies of the president are seizing on pieces of Mueller’s testimony that they believe vindicate the president or portray Mueller poorly. Kellyanne Conway, for example, is pointing to the portions of testimony where Mueller repeated that the investigation did not establish sufficient evidence of conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Other conservatives are making particular note of Mueller’s initial answer that he was “not familiar” with Fusion GPS — the firm that hired Christopher Steele. Allies are also downplaying the impact of the moment when Mueller, under questioning from Rep. Jerrold Nadler, acknowledged his report does not “totally exonerate” President Trump.
- On performance: There is a lot of chatter and innuendo in conservative circles — publicly and privately — about Mueller’s performance so far. Conservative radio host Mark Levin described him as looking “feeble.” Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union chairman and husband of campaign aide Mercedes Schlapp, tweeted that it’s “amazing to think that Bob Mueller and Bill Barr are approximately the same age.” Sen. Lindsey Graham, without referring to Mueller himself directly, is calling the hearing “confusing and sad.” Conservative news outlets Daily Caller and Drudge Report are visibly highlighting Mueller’s repeated refrain “Can you repeat the question?” Privately, another person close the president says Mueller looks tired and wonders how that will affect his testimony in, say, hour four. And a couple of folks have mentioned the exchange with Rep. Doug Collins, in which he pressed Mueller on whether conspiracy/collusion are essentially synonymous.
Mueller says OLC memo is why he didn’t charge Trump
Mueller, in an exchange with Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., said the 2000 Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel memo was the reason he did not indict Trump.
"The reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?" Lieu said.
"That is correct,” Mueller responded.
In early May, when Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barr said Mueller “reiterated several times in a group meeting that he was not saying that but for the OLC opinion he would have found obstruction.”
Some key context about Chabot's questions about Fusion GPS
At about 9:31 a.m., Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, asked Mueller about an NBC News report regarding Natalia Vesilnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who requested the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Chabot pointed out that the lawyer had been working with Fusion GPS on behalf of a Russian businessman who was being sued by New York federal prosecutors.
Chabot cited our reporting that Vesilnitskaya received the information that she believed might be damaging to Clinton from Glenn Simpson, one of the founders of the firm. In other words, the supposed “dirt” on Clinton — which turned out not to be useful to the Trump team — came from the same firm that helped generate the dossier. Republicans make much of this, but Simpson has testified under oath that his work on the two cases was kept entirely separate.
Pundits raise questions about Mueller's performance
Two veteran political observers at NBC News took note of the ways in which Mueller's performance differs from previous public appearances, with one saying "the years have clearly taken a toll" on the former special counsel. (Mueller is 74.)
Mueller says Trump can be charged with obstruction after leaving office
Asked by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., if Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice after leaving office, Mueller offered an emphatic “yes.”
Mueller letting GOP mischaracterizations slip by
Mueller is allowing the Republicans to mischaracterize aspects of his investigation without responding, which could have the result of furthering a narrative that will reach millions of Fox viewers and other consumers of right-wing media.
The former special counsel notably did not push back when:
- Jim Jordan said the FBI “spied” on the Trump campaign, and suggested that Joseph Mifsud (the Maltese professor who told Papadopoulos the Russians had dirt on Clinton) was a U.S. agent, not a Russian agent.
- Ratcliffe (and later Rep. Buck) argued that Mueller did not follow the special counsel regulations by not making a decision on obstruction and that it was improper for Mueller to say the president had not been exonerated.
- Gaetz suggested the Russia investigation might have been the result of a set-up of the Trump campaign by Russian intelligence.
- Gohmert said Mueller hired people who didn’t like Trump, and that FBI agent Peter Strzok “hated Trump.”
All of these assertions are either false or debatable and are designed to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the investigation.
Meadows hints at 'Deep State' conspiracy theory
