Rep. Katie Porter sees 'turning point' on impeachment

TUSTIN, Calif. — Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., appeared to be moving closer toward supporting opening impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, saying at a town hall meeting Thursday that there has been “a real turning point” in the past week.

Porter, a freshman lawmaker, pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement on Wednesday coupled with the Trump administration’s decision to defy congressional subpoenas as issues that have caused her to be “very concerned.” Her comments came in response to a question from a constituent at the event, held at the Tustin Public Library here.

Porter had up until now said that impeachment is not a priority for her or her constituents. She represents a traditionally Republican district and is the first Democrat to win election to Congress since the district was created in 1953.

Porter said on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” moments before her town hall that she is not yet ready to make her decision on impeachment, but added she is having constant conversations with fellow members of Congress to get it “right.”

“I haven’t made a public decision yet,” Porter said, indicating that her decision could be announced soon.

Porter told voters here that while she did not run for office to impeach the president and never mentioned it on the campaign trail, “I will not shirk my duties if the time comes.”

She also offered a note of caution, however, saying that Democrats have to be careful not to "provoke a crisis," adding that the president likes to create crisis.

So far, 50 lawmakers have now come out in support of at least launching an impeachment inquiry. If members in swing districts like Porter begin to joins them, it will be more difficult for Democratic leadership to resist.

During the town hall, Porter pulled questions written on note cards out of a metal spinner through out the 45 minute event and answered questions on a variety of issues ranging from reverse mortgages to homelessness to the minimum wage, in addition to her comments on impeachment.