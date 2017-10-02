Rep. Steve Scalise: Praying for Victims of 'Unspeakable Violence'

House Majority White Steve Scalise, who returned to Congress last week after being shot when a gunman opened fire on members of the Republican congressional baseball team in Alexandria, Virginia, in June, tweeted that he and his wife, Jennifer, are praying for the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Virginia's Democratic candidate for governor, Ralph Northam, had two gun violence-related campaign events planned for today with former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was severely injured in a deadly mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. Those events have been cancelled, Northam's press office said.