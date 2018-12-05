A reporter's view from inside the Washington National Cathedral

President Donald Trump has not spoken with either former President Bill Clinton or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton since the 2017 inauguration about two years ago, according to people close to both families.

He has also not spoken to former President Barack Obama since the peaceful transition of power, according to our sources.

The Clintons and the Obamas are among the guests expected to attend Bush's cathedral service Wednesday, along with the president and first lady Melania Trump.

When Trump was asked if he planned to reach out to either of his predecessors on the pipe bombs addressed and mailed to them in October, he told reporters: “If they wanted me to, but I think we’ll probably pass."

Melania Trump attended former first lady Barbara Bush's memorial earlier this year in Texas, but the president did not attend that service “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends,” a White House official said at the time.