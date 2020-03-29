Reporter's notebook: The virus renders Rome silent ROME — “Chiuso.” Italy is closed. Usually a trip to Rome is a dream assignment. But not when your flight lands and you learn that the prime minister has just declared all of Italy a “Zona Rosa,” or a red zone. The minute we touched down last week, camera operator Angela Neil and I received alerts on our phones announcing that the rules that had been in place for northern Italy were now the law of the entire land: Only leave your house for essential business; restaurants must close at 6 p.m.; all public gatherings are canceled. An airport security agent stands guard in a deserted Terminal T1 of Rome's Fiumicino international airport on March 17, 2020, as the T1 is closing and all operations taking place at Terminal T3. Andreas Solaro / AFP - Getty Images The first sign that things were going to be different on this trip came when we passed through a completely empty customs hall after having our body temperatures checked by security staff wearing masks and gloves. Read the rest here. Share this -







Spain reports record daily death toll as lockdown is extended The temporary hospital set up at a pavilion in Ifema convention and exhibition center in Madrid, Spain last week. Comunidad de Madrid / AFP - Getty Images Spain has reached a daily record for virus deaths with 838 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health. This brings the total number to 6,528, the world's second-highest country behind Italy. Sunday's number is slightly up from Saturday when 832 people were reported to have died from the virus. The number of confirmed infections rose by more than 6,500 from Saturday to 78,797 cases on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a press conference on Saturday that all non-essential workers in Spain are ordered to stay home for two additional weeks of lockdown from Monday until April 9. He added that workers will receive their usual salaries but would have to make up lost hours at a later date. Sánchez also said the Spanish Ministry of Health has bought healthcare supplies from China, including 659 million face masks. He called the outbreak, "the worst crisis in Europe since World War II."







India's prime minister apologizes as lockdown criticism mounts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation's poor for forgiveness on Sunday, as the economic and human toll from his 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens and criticism mounts about a lack of adequate planning ahead of the decision. Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease earlier this week in Ahmedabad, India. Amit Dave / Reuters Modi on Tuesday announced a three week-lockdown to curb the spread of the virus that has particularly stung millions of India's poor, leaving many hungry and forcing tens of thousands of jobless migrant laborers to walk hundreds of kilometers from cities back to their native villages. "I would firstly like to seek forgiveness from all my countrymen," Modi said in a nationwide radio address. While he acknowledged the poor "would definitely be thinking what kind of prime minister is this, who has put us into so much trouble," he urged people to understand there was no other option. Modi — whose government on Thursday announced a $22.6 billion economic stimulus plan to provide direct cash transfers and food handouts to India's poor — however, did not offer any clarity on future plans.







Scottish city-dwellers fleeing to remote areas are told to go home A sign at Aonach Mor car park as members of the public are asked to stop traveling to the Scottish Highlands in a bid to avoid spreading the coronavirus last week in Fort William, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images In the Outer Hebrides, a remote island chain off the west coast of Scotland, there has yet to be a confirmed case of the coronavirus. But local leaders are worried. An image shared by lawmaker Angus MacNeil paints a bleak picture of preparedness there: a primitive row of camp beds, each with a thin red blanket and blue pillow, sitting empty in a village hall. No ventilators, no testing kits. MacNeil's message, and that of officials across Scotland's typically tourist-friendly Highlands and Islands region, is clear: Do not come. But people have not been listening. Last weekend saw a spike in arrivals at northern Scotland's world-renowned sites of natural beauty. Mountain trails were bustling, campsites full, and mobile-home parks at capacity. Read the rest here.







U.K.'s Boris Johnson warns 'things will get worse before they get better' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to every household in Britain urging people to stay indoors and save lives during the outbreak. PM @BorisJohnson is writing to every UK household to urge them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/GMNPqEl10d — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 28, 2020 Sent out to around 30 million households in the country in the coming days — the letter implores citizens follow the new set of rules and affirms that the government will work to mitigate the coming financial impact, saying it will "do whatever it takes to help you...put food on the table." News of the letter being sent to U.K. households comes as the country surpassed 1,000 confirmed deaths. On Saturday, the national medical director of the NHS said that the U.K. will have done well "if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths." "We know things will get worse before they get better," Johnson's letter said. The prime minister himself has recently tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, senior minister Michael Gove told the BBC that Britons should be prepared for a significant period in lockdown.







Train services reopened in Wuhan, China The Chinese city where coronavirus originated has reopened subways and long-distance train service in another step toward ending restrictions that confined millions of people to their homes. Subway passengers were still required to wear masks and be checked for fever after service resumed Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It said signs posted in subway cars tell passengers to sit with empty seats between them. While most access to Wuhan — a city of 11 million people — was suspended Jan. 23, restrictions have gradually been relaxed. The last controls that block residents of Wuhan from leaving Hubei are due to be lifted April 8. As of Sunday, China reported five new deaths and 45 new confirmed virus cases. While all the deaths were in Hubei province, all but one of the new cases were people who were infected abroad, according to the National Health Commission.







Global deaths surpass 30,000, John Hopkins University reports The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 30,000 deaths on Sunday, according to John Hopkins University. More than 10,000 of those occurred in Italy. The disease has now infected over 660,000 people around the world, according to statistics compiled by the university. The United States has more confirmed cases than anywhere in the world with more than 124,000 cases confirmed as of Sunday. Italy has the second most with 92,472 and China follows with 82,061 cases.







Number of positive tests doubling every three to four days, French PM says The number of positive coronavirus tests are doubling every three to four days in France, the country's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in televised address on Saturday. "We are in the midst of a combat that is going to last long," Edouard Philippe said, adding that the nation which has recorded 37,575 confirmed cases and 2,314 deaths needed to adapt quickly. Philippe said Friday he had decided to extend the country's coronavirus lockdown by two weeks until April 15. Meanwhile, health minister Olivier Veran said that every respirator in France has been requisitioned for use and one billion masks has been ordered from abroad.






