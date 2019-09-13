Reproductive rights, abortion questions missing from debate
While tonight’s debate was full of heated exchanges over health care, student debt and race issues, a major topic was missing: reproductive rights. Republican-led legislatures in various states are currently pushing abortion restrictions, and women seeking abortions in states like Texas and Mississippi continue to face severely limited options. None of which came up on the debate stage tonight.
RNC, Trump campaign blast Democrats’ ‘socialist’ policies
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a post-debate statement that the Democratic contenders would hurt U.S. communities with what she described as their “radical, socialist policies.”
“Tonight’s debate featured no new ideas to empower Americans as they work and raise their families. Instead, Democrats again promised tax hikes, ending private health insurance, and a total government takeover of our lives,” said McDaniel, adding, “President Trump will continue to fight for the American people.”
Trump’s re-election campaign echoed that message, with spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany saying that Democrats’ “big government socialism would force a government takeover of healthcare, eliminate private insurance, provide free healthcare to illegal immigrants, kill millions of jobs by ending the fossil fuel industry, disarm the American public, and raise taxes to pay for their radical agenda.”
Fact check: Do 90 percent of Americans want to ban assault weapons?
"Over 90 percent of the American people think we have to get assault weapons off the street — period. And we have to get buy-backs and get them out of their basements," Biden said during Thursday night's debate.
This is an exaggeration. Americans tend to support banning the sale of assault rifles, but mandatory buybacks are another question.
According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted last month, 70 percent of Americans said they support banning assault-style weapons. A Monmouth University survey this month found that 56 percent of Americans approve of a ban on assault rifles, but support falls dramatically when it comes to giving up the guns they already own. Just 43 percent of respondents supported a mandatory buyback program in the Monmouth survey.
And when Gallup asked in 2018 if respondents would be “for or against” a law making it illegal to manufacture, sell or possess semi-automatic guns known as assault rifles, just 40 percent of respondents said they favored such a law.
Anticipated Biden v. Warren clash never materialized
It was what everyone was looking forward to: Biden, the front-runner since he joined the Democratic race, vs. Warren, who’s been slowly and steadily gaining ground on him. Thursday was the first time the two would be on stage together.
In the lead-up to the debate, both candidates signaled they’d be drawing contrasts with each other, with Biden’s campaign going the furthest in saying that getting things done was more important than having a lot of "plans." Plus, attention was given to the candidates’ contentious history in the run-up to Thursday.
But the anticipated clash never happened. In fact, the two had little chance to address each other. Biden, Sanders and Warren had an exchange early on regarding one another's health care plans, but that was the extent of it. For a long stretch in the middle of the debate, Warren went without being addressed by the moderators. Biden, meanwhile, was fending off attacks from Castro and others on stage.
As a result, the debate appeared unlikely to move the needle between Biden and Warren.
Third debate down, fourth to go
But no harm in getting ready. The fourth debate is set for Oct. 15 (and, unbelievably, maybe Oct. 16 if we need to go back to two nights). The qualifying criteria is the same. All 10 candidates on the stage tonight automatically qualify for the next debate, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he's reached the polling to qualify. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard appears to have enough donors, but still needs to reach 2 percent in two more qualifying polls to make the cut. Author Marianne Williamson also appears to have hit the donor threshold, but she needs three more polls to make the stage. The deadline to qualify is Oct. 1.
Here's which candidates took aim at President Trump the most
For someone who wasn’t on the stage, President Trump got a lot of attention from the Democratic presidential candidates in tonight’s debate. Candidates criticized Trump on issues from immigration to trade policy and health care.
The debate ended with 60 verbal attacks from the candidates, 28 of them aimed at Trump.
Leading the list were Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke.
What was not mentioned at the debate?
A breadth of topics were discussed in tonight's third Democratic debate, but several major issues were not touched upon. There was only a single mention of the minimum wage by Sanders, and one indirect mention of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia and Trump by Harris. There was no talk however, about abortion, LGBTQ rights, Israel, Brexit, Big Tech, labor or impeachment.
Who was on the attack at tonight's debate: The final tally
Protests interrupt Biden's final answer
Muffled screaming could be heard coming from the back of the auditorium as Biden began speaking during the candidates' closing statements about professional setbacks. The uproar caused confusion and stopped the debate for about a minute.
According to Bloomberg, they were protesting immigration and wore shirts that read, "Defend DACA, Abolish ICE, Citizenship for All."
Buttigieg closes with coming out tale
Buttigieg finishes the debate by telling his coming out story.
"As a military officer serving under ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’ and as an elected official in the state of Indiana when Mike Pence was governor, at a certain point, when it came to professional setbacks, I had to wonder whether just acknowledging who I was was going to be the ultimate career ending setback," he said.
"So I just came out," he said, diving back into the story of his 2015 coming out in a local South Bend newspaper article.
"They reelected me with 80 percent of the vote," Buttigieg said, in a familiar stump speech. "What I learned is that trust can be reciprocated."
Fact check: Booker on the problem of child lead poisoning in America
"There’s over 3,000 jurisdictions in America where children have more than twice the blood lead levels than Flint, Michigan," Booker said.
This is accurate, according to studies published in the past few years.
A 2016 analysis by Reuters of lead testing results across the U.S. found almost 3,000 neighborhoods with lead poisoning rates in children at least double of those in Flint. Reuters continued conducting their analysis into 2017, and an updated study published that year found that the number had increased to more than 3,800.