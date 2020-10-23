Republican House candidate's website attacks critic for going to 'work for non-white males' A House candidate considered a rising star in the GOP launched a campaign attack website accusing a critic of going "to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office." The language on Madison Cawthorn's "Moe Taxes" website was changed Thursday night after it was first reported by the website The Bulwark. Cawthorn blamed poor "syntax" for the racist message, which he said didn't "convey my intended meaning." Continue reading. Share this -







Trump pulls in $26 million in online donations around final debate The Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committees raised $26 million around last night's debate, its largest digital fundraising day ever, according to the campaign. "President Trump's stellar performance at last night's debate motivated supporters to contribute in a historic way," Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. With less than two weeks to go, that's a bit of good news for the campaign, which has been bleeding cash. Joe Biden went into October with $177 million on hand, dwarfing Trump's $63 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings.







Obama to hold drive-in rally in Miami on Saturday Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to hold a drive-in rally for the Biden campaign in Miami on Saturday. The campaign said the event will take place in North Miami, home to many Black Americans and Haitian immigrants. Obama held his first in-person event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Trump is also expected to be in Florida on Saturday, where he's expected to cast an early vote in person after holding campaign events in the state Friday night.







Voters could remove racist phrases from Alabama Constitution The Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery on Nov. 17, 2017. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file Alabama voters once again have the chance to remove the racist language of Jim Crow from the state's constitution, which was approved in 1901 to enshrine white supremacy as state law. Courts have long since struck down legalized segregation, but past attempts to strip the offensive phrases have failed. Even though no organized opposition to the measure has emerged this time, some worry that conservative backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement could quash the proposal, which qualified for the ballot months before the nationwide demonstrations that occurred in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. A measure on the Nov. 3 ballot would allow the state to recompile its 119-year-old constitution in a process supporters say would remove a lingering stain from the state's era of racial segregation and the legalized oppression of Black people. Read the story.







Electric avenue: 'Trump 2020' sign hung on live wires above Massachusetts street A handmade "Trump 2020" sign was strung on live wires over a street in Wilmington, Massachusetts, before it was taken down early Friday, police said. "Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists," Wilmington police said in a statement. While police don't know exactly when the cardboard-carved letters and numbers went up near 147 Main St., investigators believe they were placed in early morning hours before they were quickly taken down, authorities said. While Trump lost deep blue Massachusetts big in 2016, this bedroom community 20 miles north of Boston was fought to a virtual draw four years ago. We are looking to speak with the individual who decided to hang a sign across Main St early this morning by tying it around live electrical wires. Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/pAz4WB31br — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) October 23, 2020







Muhlenberg poll: Biden leads Trump by 7 points among likely voters in Pennsylvania Biden holds a 7 percentage point lead over Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Friday morning. Biden leads with 51 percent of likely voters in the state, while Trump lags behind him at 44 percent, the poll found. Trump won Pennsylvania in the 2016 presidential race by less than one percentage point, scoring roughly 48.2 percent of the vote. The president is keen to repeat his victory in the Keystone State, but he could face an uphill battle as a majority of likely voters there — 51 percent, according to the poll — believe he does not deserve reelection. However, the poll found that Trump's supporters are more likely to say they are enthusiastic about voting for the president (79 percent), compared to Pennsylvanians who said they planned to vote for the former vice president (51 percent).







ANALYSIS: At final debate, Biden shows Trump what it means to be a politician Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images In the final two weeks before Election Day, President Donald Trump is placing an awfully big bet on the premise that casting his opponent as an insider has the same value it did four years ago. He repeatedly hurled the "politician" charge at Democratic nominee Joe Biden in their final debate Thursday night. Biden's entire campaign is a celebration of the virtues of old-school politics. "We should be talking about your families, but that's the last thing he wants to talk about," Biden said from the debate stage here at Belmont University. It was, as Trump noted, the pivot of a practiced politician away from personal invective and toward the public's needs. "I ran because of you," an agitated Trump said. "I'm looking at you now, you're a politician." Read the full analysis.






