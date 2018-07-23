Republican Jewish Coalition launches first wave of midterm endorsements

The Republican Jewish Coalition is rolling out its first slate of congressional endorsements and encouraging members to donate to its candidates facing tough races in November.
The group is backing six Republican House candidates—Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock; Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo; New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance; Illinois Rep. Peter Roskam; Pennsylvania Rep. Keith Rothfus; and Young Kim, a former state lawmaker running to replace GOP Rep. Ed Royce in California.
The group is also endorsing three of the GOP's Senate hopefuls — Indiana businessman Mike Braun, North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer; and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
NBC News obtained an early look at the new slate ahead of the Monday announcement.
The group is looking to play an expanded role in the 2018 midterms in both defending incumbents as well as candidates they see as integral to their agenda. The RJC's new website will also help to bundle campaign contributions to its endorsed candidates, a first for the group.
It's already begun wading into marquee races this cycle. Last month, the RJC dropped more than $500,000 in television ads blasting Democrat Scott Wallace, a Philadelphia-area congressional candidate, for donations his family foundation made to groups that supported the "Boycott/Divestment/Sanctions" policy to target Israel. Wallace is running against Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., in a district that's targeted by Democrats.