Republican John Curtis Wins Utah Special Election, NBC News Projects

Virginians turned out in large numbers Tuesday despite the rainy and cold weather that gripped parts of the state.
More than 2,500,000 votes had been counted as of 10:16 p.m. Tuesday. That total dwarfs turnout for the past two Virginia gubernatorial elections. 2,240,314 voters cast ballots in 2013, and 1,984,934 voted in 2009.
Democrats eagerly worked to mobilize voters in the state in an effort to repudiate President Donald Trump one year after his surprise election victory. Republicans were hopeful Virginia, which Hillary Clinton won in 2016, would deliver another surprise blow to Democrats.
Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam was rushed off stage by a security official at the start of his victory speech Tuesday night.
Three protesters were seen heckling Northam and holding homemade signs, including one Northam sign with the word "sanctuary" written across it. The protesters appeared to be escorted out of the victory party.
Mainers voted to expand access to Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported, overruling Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
The ballot measure will give an estimated 80,000 low-income Mainers access to health care. It also offers an important test of the health care law's popularity amid efforts of President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders to dismantle it.
Maine is one of 19 states whose Republican leadership declined to expand access to Medicaid under Obamacare. Maine is the first to use a ballot initiative to expand it anyway, after LePage vetoed five attempts by the state’s legislature to expand the program.
Maine's ballot initiative could be the first of many: Advocates have filed paperwork to try and get initiatives on the ballot in Idaho and Utah in 2018.
Virginia's Democratic Governor-elect Ralph Northam picked up picked up support among a large number of subgroups Tuesday night, especially among voters under 30, white women, moderates and those with college degrees.
Among white women and voters under 30, Democrats improved on their margins compared to 2013 largely by taking support from Libertarian candidates.
Among white women voters, Gillespie was still the favored candidate over Northam, but the Democratic candidate brought the edge to a 3-point margin.
Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio cruised to re-election Tuesday in New York City, NBC News projects.
The mayor was expected to win handily despite less-than-stellar approval ratings, as he lacked a serious challenger in the general election or the primary before it.
De Blasio is the first Democratic mayor to win re-election since Ed Koch's third-term election in 1985; he ran a low-key campaign that championed his investments in housing and education, namely free prekindergarten, his chief first term win.
Virginia Democrats have picked up 10 House of Delegates seats and lead in seven more races, putting them within striking distance of taking the majority in the state legislature.
Democrats needed to flip 17 seats heading into Tuesday to retake the majority. And while the gubernatorial contest between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie has dominated national attention, the 100 seats in the state’s House of Delegates could end up being the true bellwethers to gauge Democratic Party's strength ahead of the 2018 midterms.
Virginia House Democratic Leader David Toscano called the results “unprecedented,” noting that the last time Democrats won more than five seats in a single year was 1975. "This isn't a wave, this is a tsunami,” he told NBC News.
Alex Seitz-Wald contributed reporting from Fairfax, Virginia.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez heralded Democrat Ralph Northam’s win in Virginia as “a blueprint for what we’re doing everywhere.”
“This is a really important night, and it’s not only an important night for Virginia, but it’s a blueprint for what we’re doing everywhere which is competing in every zip code, and telling our story,” he told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
The DNC has been embroiled in scandal after a new book by former interim chair highlighted a fundraising deal between the Clinton campaign and the Committee well before she’d won the nomination, earning further calls of a “rigged” election by the president.
“The new DNC demonstrated its commitment to organizing for our values,” Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters minutes later. “Tonight’s success is just the beginning."