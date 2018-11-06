Republican Senate candidate wields ax on stage

Want breaking news emails, including election night coverage? Sign up here
Republican Rep. Martha McSally wielded a literal ax on the campaign trail, as she vowed to cut taxes if Arizona voters elect her to the Senate. https://t.co/OEZXcBZeLW pic.twitter.com/g4qzXCE5rQ— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2018
Republican Rep. Martha McSally wielded a literal ax on the campaign trail, as she vowed to cut taxes if Arizona voters elect her to the Senate. https://t.co/OEZXcBZeLW pic.twitter.com/g4qzXCE5rQ