Republicans argue impeachment is happening because Democrats 'hate' Trump

Republicans have been hammering home a message throughout Wednesday's debate: Democrats are only voting to impeach Trump because they "hate" him.

"This vote, this day has nothing to do with Ukraine," Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said, adding, "This vote, this day is about one thing and one thing only: They hate this President."

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., outlined a long list of policy differences Democrats have with Trump, claiming with nearly every one that Democrats "hate" Trump for those positions.

And Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., said Democrats were blinded by their "hate" of Trump.

It's a message Democrats have countered at multiple junctures.

"We do not hate President Trump," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said. "But we do know that President Trump will continue to threaten the nation's security, democracy and constitutional system if he is allowed to remain in office."

And Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., said earlier, "I speak today not because I hate this president, but because I love this body, the people's House."

Notably, some of those same Republican congressmen did not mince words about the president when he was running for office in 2016.

Stewart, for example, compared Trump to Benito Mussolini, Italy's World War II-era fascist leader.

"If some of you are Donald Trump supporters, we see the world differently, because I can't imagine what someone is thinking," Stewart said in March 2016, adding that Trump "does not represent Republican ideals, he is our Mussolini."

Grothman, meanwhile, said that same month that Trump was "an embarrassment as a person."

"You look at the way he behaves," Grothman said. "If your 8-year-old child behaved that way, you'd wonder if there was something wrong with them. You'd chastise them. This is the president of the United States."