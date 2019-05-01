Republicans head to runoff in North Carolina's Third District while Democrats decide on nominee

WASHINGTON — Republicans Greg Murphy and Joan Perry are moving on to North Carolina's Third Congressional District primary runoff after Tuesday's primary, as Democrat Allen Thomas clinched his party's nomination.
Murphy, a urologist and state lawmaker, won the most votes on the GOP side with 23 percent of ballots cast. Perry, a pediatrician, finished second with 15 percent, according to the state Board of Elections.
Since neither candidate eclipsed 30 percent, the threshold to win the primary outright, the two will move onto a July 9 runoff.
Murphy led the 17-person GOP field in fundraising during the primary, while the combined effort for Perry spent more on the television airwaves than all but one other candidate.
The winner of that runoff will face off against Thomas, the former mayor of Greenville, who won his primary easily. Thomas secured more than double the votes of the second-place finisher, Marine veteran Richard Bew.
Republicans are favored to hold the seat, which was vacated when the late Republican Rep. Walter Jones passed away earlier this year. President Trump won the district in 2016 by 24 points, but Democrats are hopeful that the unique climate of a special election could help make the district more competitive for Thomas.