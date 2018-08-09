Republicans outspent Democrats by 3 to 1 margin in contested special elections

This week's House special election in Ohio's 12th Congressional District only added to the extreme spending gap between Republicans and Democrats in contested special elections.

The Republican Party and its major outside groups have now spent about $41.7 million during the key special elections this cycle, compared to $12.3 million in Democratic spending.

How did we get that figure?

We counted independent expenditures and coordinated campaign expenditures (and compared them with Advertising Analytics data) from the Republican National Committee, the NRCC, the NRSC and the two major super PACs affiliated with the House and Senate GOP (the Congressional Leadership Fund and the Senate Leadership Fund). In total, Republicans spent at least $41.7 million on the special elections in AL-SEN, GA-6, MT-AL, SC-5, KS-4, PA-18, AZ-8 and OH-12.

For Democratic spending, we included the Democratic National Committee, the DCCC, the DSCC, the House Majority PA, and Highway 31, a group backed by top Democratic super PACs that became the party's main outside-spending vehicle during the Alabama Senate special election.

It's worth noting that the tallies of these expenditures — which include funding for spending on television and radio ads, mail and phone banking — don't capture the full amount of party investment in each race, since both parties also support candidates financially in other ways not captured by the FEC records, such as transfers to state parties, polling and field staff.

But the vast disparity shows just how much Republican outside groups were spending to help prop up their candidates in these specials, and how untenable that model will be for November.

That dynamic is why Corry Bliss, the head of the Congressional Leadership Fund, issued a warning after the tight Ohio race calling on GOP candidates to shape up their fundraising.