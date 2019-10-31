Watch live: House debates impeachment process

Jonathan Allen

24m ago / 2:13 PM UTC

Republicans pivot to national security argument

Two top Republicans pivoted to a national security argument — that Democrats are leaving the nation vulnerable to attack — by allowing the Intelligence Committee to investigate the president.

“[T]hey will be held accountable by history for what they are doing,” House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said. “They have absolutely no right to talk about threats to this nation if they are diverting the full attention, resources and focus of the House Intelligence Committee onto a sham political process.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on that panel, made a similar case. So, as Democrats argue that Trump is threatening the Constitution, expect to hear more about how Republicans believe investigating him imperils national security.

Allan Smith

0m ago / 2:37 PM UTC

Steve Scalise criticize inquiry as 'Soviet-Style impeachment'

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., delivered fierce criticism of the impeachment proceeding. Standing next to dramatic graphic featuring an image of the Kremlin and a hammer-and-sickle in an attempt to demonize Democrats' efforts as "Soviet-style."

5m ago / 2:32 PM UTC

The Squad claps back at Trump tweet

Alex Moe

6m ago / 2:31 PM UTC

Pelosi to preside over vote

Speaker Pelosi is planning to preside over the House during the vote on the impeachment resolution, a senior Democratic leadership source tells NBC News. This is unusual for the speaker and shows the gravity of today’s vote. It will be worth watching if Pelosi votes today; typically, the speaker does not.

Adam Edelman

6m ago / 2:31 PM UTC

New York Rep. Joseph Morelle: 'Our only goal is uncovering the truth'

Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., a member of the House Rules Committee, defended the inquiry in plain language.

"Our only goal is uncovering the truth," he said. 

Adam Edelman

2m ago / 2:35 PM UTC

Rebutting Pelosi, McCaul says Constitution doesn't say 'you can do whatever you want to do'

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, offered the first Republican rebuttal to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arguing that “Article One” of the Constitution does not say “you can do whatever you want to do.”

He said that the process of the impeachment inquiry “denies basic fairness” to Republicans and to the American people and slammed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for having conducted a “secret probe outside his committee’s jurisdiction.”

15m ago / 2:22 PM UTC

Watch live: Pelosi holds press conference before impeachment resolution vote

Watch live: Pelosi holds press conference before impeachment resolution vote

Oct. 31, 201900:00

Allan Smith

16m ago / 2:21 PM UTC

Pelosi speaks during impeachment resolution debate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a House resolution vote on Oct. 31, 2019.

Standing next to an image of the American flag, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry was "no cause for glee or comfort" and was instead occasion to be "solemn and prayerful."

She said the House had to "gather so much information to take us to this next step," a vote on a resolution setting rules for the impeachment inquiry. She then quoted Benjamin Franklin in saying it is Congress' responsibility to uphold the Constitution.

The U.S. is "a Republic, if we can keep it," Pelosi quoted Franklin as having said.

Adam Edelman

21m ago / 2:16 PM UTC

Rep. Adam Schiff: 'I did not take any pleasure' in leading impeachment inquiry

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who has been leading the investigation of the impeachment inquiry into Trump, said somberly that he “did not take any pleasure” in leading the process.

He defended his decisions to hold interviews in a private setting, saying that the “work has necessarily occurred behind closed doors because we have the task of finding the facts” despite efforts by several lawmakers and agencies, including the Justice Department “to obstruct.” He added that the resolution will lead the process into a more open chapter.

“This resolution sets the stage for the next phase of our investigation. One in which the American people will have the opportunity to hear from the witnesses first hand,” he said. 

Adam Edelman

20m ago / 2:17 PM UTC

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, speaking with flag behind him, prompts loud applause

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., with an imprint of the American flag sitting on an easel behind him, delivered an impassioned speech about the intent of the Founding Fathers and how the Constitution was designed to empower Congress in a situation like this one.

"They didn’t want a dictator, they didn’t want a monarch," he said.

Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, ended his remarks by bellowing, "No one is above the law," prompting a round of applause from his colleagues in the chamber.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, speaks during a House resolution vote on Oct. 31, 2019.

Allan Smith

21m ago / 2:16 PM UTC

One Democratic congressman has personal experience with impeachment

Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., who spoke as fellow members of the House Rules Committee discussed Thursday's resolution, has personal experience with impeachment.

Hastings, who served as a federal judge decades ago, was actually impeached himself over a bribery and perjury scandal. In 1988, a Democratic-controlled House voted overwhelmingly to impeach Hastings, and the Senate moved to remove him the following year. Hastings became the sixth judge in U.S. history to be impeached and removed. He was then elected to Congress in 1992 and, six years later voted on President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

Hastings said Thursday that he was supporting the resolution because he "took an oath to defend the Constitution."