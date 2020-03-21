Residents in Anchorage, Alaska, told to 'hunker down' The residents of Alaska’s largest city on Friday were told to “hunker down” as much as possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said the order, effective Sunday through March 31, is necessary so the health care system does not get overwhelmed, noting that the city is the medical center for the state and that “we are the only game in town for thousands of miles.” Several states and cities have made similar moves as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States increases. Anchorage has four positive cases, all of them considered travel-related, and the state overall has 12, according to Alaska's health department. Share this -







California tests out strict limits on daily life Nick Nguyen noticed that, for once, the traffic didn't seem so bad in Southern California. Then he got closer to the entrance of a Costco store in San Diego. "It was over a mile long," said Nguyen, 25, who shared a video of the grocery line on Reddit. "It was insane." Though it was Friday and the weekend was approaching, not many other cars were on the road. "It's a ghost town everywhere except grocery stores right now," he said. "It doesn't feel like Friday at all." Californians, uncertain but generally calm, were hurrying to prepare for a month-long period of near-isolation after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide stay-at-home order was needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives. Read the full story here.







3 Georgia inmates have virus, 3 more being observed Three Georgia inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Friday. The three, housed at Lee State Prison in Leesburg, were hospitalized Sunday and Monday after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement. Three other prisoners at the facility had similar symptoms and were "under observation," the department said. "Measures have been taken to screen and quarantine the entire inmate population at that facility," it said. On Thursday U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., called on federal prisons to release low-risk offenders so that facilities don't become hot spots for the virus, which spreads by person-to-person contact. The sheriff of Los Angeles County on Monday said he was granting early release to those with less than 30 days on their sentences.







Maker of Purell accused of 'misleading' customers GOJO, the maker of Purell hand sanitizer, is facing two class-action lawsuits accusing it of "misleading claims" that it can prevent "99.9 percent of illness-causing germs." The most recent lawsuit, filed by four people March 13 in federal court for the Northeastern District of Ohio, comes as retailers scramble to keep hand sanitizer in stock. Purell's label states the product can kill "99.9 percent of illness-causing germs. The suit claims that it's misleading because it implies "sound scientific support when none exists." GOJO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read the full story here.







Arizona reports first death Arizona has had its first death from the coronavirus illness COVID-19, health officials said Friday. The patient was described as a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. Officials said the Maricopa County Department of Public Health is in the process of notifying close contacts and will ask them to self-monitor for any symptoms. There have been 63 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Arizona as of Friday, according to the state health department. Overall more than 18,000 people in the United States have been confirmed or have presumptively tested positive, and there have been at least 237 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to an NBC count of reports.







Nevada's governor orders all non-essential business to close Days after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shut down gambling in the state and asked non-essential businesses to close, he turned that into an order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. "Previously, I asked nonessential businesses to close, but this moment now demands more," Sisolak said in a statement Friday. "Today, I directed ALL nonessential businesses to close. I repeat. If you are NOT an essential business, I am using my power as Governor under an emergency declaration to order you to close." The governor on Tuesday ordered that all gaming machines, table games and other related equipment to close. He said non-essential businesses should close. He said this week that grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations and similar services would remain open. The order lasts until April 16. When I spoke at my press conference earlier today at 1:30pm, the total number of positive cases statewide was 109.



A little over 3 hrs later, there are 126 positive cases in Southern Nevada alone. We must take this seriously. #StayHomeForNevada https://t.co/Lm5NTxnj2R — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 21, 2020






