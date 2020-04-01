Restaurant owners demand insurance companies pay up

A group of chefs including Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud and Wolfgang Puck is calling for insurance companies to pay out to help prevent hundreds of small businesses and restaurants from closing.

While some business interruption insurance clearly states that insurers "will not pay for loss or damage caused by or resulting from any virus, bacterium or other microorganism that induces or is capable of inducing physical distress, illness or disease," even restaurants whose coverage does not contain that specific disclaimer say their claims are being denied.

Without an insurance payout, a vast number of restaurants across the country will not be able to reopen and rehire staff, and some owners say they may have to close for good.

“We need insurance companies to do the right thing and save millions of jobs," said Keller, who oversees a dozen restaurants.

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump thank you for the call yesterday to talk about https://t.co/ThjtnunVB4 The 15.6 Million people in the restaurant sector who contribute $1 Trillion to the economy appreciate your support! @danielNY@WolfgangPuck @jeangeorges #werbigorg — Thomas Keller (@Chef_Keller) March 30, 2020