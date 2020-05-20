Elizabeth Kuhr
19m ago / 9:09 AM UTC
Restaurants reimagine the dining-out experience post pandemic
Remember how dining out used to be — the dim light, the flickering candle, the cozy corner, the romance? Well, as the poet Robert Graves wrote following a previous cataclysm — World War I — "Goodbye to all that."
As restaurateurs seek to attract customers, the use of enticing words such as "intimate," "cozy" and maybe even "atmospheric" may fall by the wayside.
They'll likely be replaced by words such as "bright," "clean," "spacious" and — who knows? — maybe even "sterile." Not the most romantic of words, but there are lives at stake.
Read the full story here.
Phil Helsel
28m ago / 8:59 AM UTC
Alaska business restrictions end Friday
Alaska's governor announced Tuesday that all businesses and other activities will be allowed to fully reopen Friday, although some local governments might not do so right away.
Bars, gyms and other businesses have already been cleared to reopen although with reduced capacities. The new order will lift those capacity limits.
"It'll all be open, just like it was prior to the virus," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, noting that Alaskans are still being asked to keep 6 feet apart, wear masks, wash hands and surfaces, and stay home and get tested if feeling sick.
Dunleavy said Tuesday that over the last 24 hours, no new cases and no new deaths were reported and that more than 36,300 tests have been done.
Alaska has seen 399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, according to the state health department.
Dennis Romero
1h ago / 8:20 AM UTC
Waffle House shooter was told to wear a mask, Colorado police say
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after opening fire on a Waffle House employee who told him he needed to wear a mask, authorities in Colorado said.
He was arrested Monday. The attack happened early Friday at a restaurant in the Denver suburb of Aurora, police said in a statement. Officers responding to a report of a fight and possible shooting found the employee with a gunshot wound, the Aurora Police Department said.
"The victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering from his injury," police said.
Read the full story here.
The Associated Press
1h ago / 8:22 AM UTC
U.S. births fall, and virus could drive them down more
U.S. births continued to fall last year, leading to the fewest number of newborns in 35 years.
The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national “baby bust” that’s been going on for more than a decade. And some experts believe the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy will suppress the numbers further.
“This unpredictable environment, and anxiety about the future, is going to make women think twice about having children,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University.
Read the full story here.
Richard Engel
32m ago / 8:56 AM UTC
Inside Mexico's fight against coronavirus