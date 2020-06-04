Rev. Al Sharpton announces march in Washington on Aug. 28 'We are going back to Washington': Rev. Sharpton announces march on Washington June 4, 2020 03:32 The Rev. Al Sharpton, during his eulogy at a memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, announced plans for a march in Washington on Aug. 28, the anniversary of the original March on Washington in 1963 where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. Sharpton said he was glad the civil rights icon's son, Martin Luther King III, was at the memorial. "Because on Aug. 28, the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, we're going back to Washington, Martin," Sharpton said. "That's where your father stood in the shadows of the Lincoln memorial and said, 'I have a dream.'" "Well we're going back this Aug. 28 to restore and recommit that dream," Sharpton said. "To stand up, because just like at one era we had to fight slavery, another era we had to fight Jim Crow, another era we dealt with voting rights. This is the era to deal policing and criminal justice." Sharpton added, "We need to go back to Washington and stand up — black, white, Latino, Arab — in the shadows of Lincoln and tell them, ‘This is the time to stop this.'" Sharpton also called for a federal policy to address a wide range of policing issues, including the inability to fully background check police officers and creating residency requirements for officers to live in the communities they police. At the close of his eulogy, Sharpton asked Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, to join him and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on stage while those gathered stood in silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds — the amount of time a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck during the arrest where he died. Share this -







Minnesota Gov. Walz: 'Anyone who demonstrated should receive a test for COVID-19' Anyone who demonstrated should receive a test for COVID-19.



If you think you’ve been exposed, get a test 5 days after the event. If that test turns up negative, get tested again 14 days after the event.



If you start to experience symptoms, get tested right away. #StaySafeMN https://t.co/lF3JgWwlAv — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 4, 2020







'We cannot cooperate with torture': Floyd family attorney urges action As loved ones gathered on Thursday to remember the life of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests, Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump gave an impassioned plea for America to "not cooperate with evil" but instead continue protesting against it. "We cannot cooperate with evil," he said. "We cannot cooperate with injustice. We cannot cooperate with torture because George Floyd deserved better than that. We all deserve better than that." Crump referred to Floyd's final moments under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as "inhumane" and invoked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s call to action. "The plea for justice is simply this," Crump said. "Dr. Martin Luther King said, 'he who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting is really like cooperating with it.'" Crump also reminded mourners that Floyd died not of the current coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people across the country, but instead of the unspoken pandemic generations in the making. "I want to make it clear on the record," Crump said. "It was the other pandemic that we're far too familiar with here in America. The pandemic of racism and discrimination that killed George Floyd." Read the full story here.







Barr defends White House use of force, claims protesters were violent Attorney General William Barr defended the decision to forcibly remove protesters from Lafayette Square on Monday, downplaying the use of force and claiming that the administration's decision was provoked by increasing violence. "I think the president is the head of the executive branch and the chief executive of the nation and should be able to walk outside the White House and walk across the street to the church of presidents," Barr said at a virtual press conference on Thursday. "I don't necessarily view that as a political act. I think it was entirely appropriate for him to do." Barr claimed that protesters outside the White House on Monday were becoming violent, justifying his authorization for police to remove them. "I saw the projectiles on Monday when I went to Lafayette Park to look at the situation," said Barr, who was seen in the park before protesters were forced out. Read what else Barr said.







No major foreign influence campaigns exploiting George Floyd, experts say The outrage Americans have seen on their social media feeds following George Floyd's death by Minneapolis police is authentic, experts say — and not substantially inflated by foreign influence operations. Campaigns to stoke U.S. tensions and shift public opinions online are a reality of online life. Attorney General William Barr said in a press conference Thursday that the Justice Department is "seeing foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence," without going into specifics. But a number of experts who track such behavior online said they haven't seen any significant foreign campaign surrounding Floyd and the protests that have cropped up nationwide in response to his death. "These narratives are playing out on traditional media and social media platforms, but there is no evidence as yet to suggest a large-scale, covert interference campaign like those the Russian Internet Research Agency waged against the United States from 2014 until at least early 2020," said Ben Nimmo, director of investigations at Graphika, which tracks such operations.







'The other pandemic' killed George Floyd, family attorney says Floyd tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, weeks before his death, according to an autopsy. B ut Floyd died from a much more deadly disease, family attorney Benjamin Crump said. "It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd," Crump told spirited mourners. "I want to make it clear, on the record … the other pandemic that we are are too familiar with in America — the pandemic of racism and discrimination killed George Floyd."






