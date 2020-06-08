Rev. Al Sharpton posts picture with Joe Biden and family of George Floyd Pictured after meeting with the family of #GeorgejoFloyd & @joebiden. Congressman Cedric Richmond, presidential candidate Joe Biden, Attorney Ben Crump and Roger Floyd, George Floyd’s uncle. pic.twitter.com/IksRq9RHIb — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 8, 2020 Share this -







Voices from the Houston funeral of George Floyd Joey Lucio Sanjavier, a 26-year-old son of Mexican immigrants, used a black marker to write, "las vidas negras importan" — black lives matter — on his mask. "I feel like, as a Latino, I have to be here," Lucio Sanjavier said, while waiting in line to view Floyd's golden casket. "If we're not here to support our black community, how are we going to stand up for our own rights?" Dolly Spencer, 72, brought flowers. "Mr. Floyd gave his life, not intentionally, but I wanted to pay my respects," said Spencer, who is black. "And maybe we'll get something out of this, that something bad will lead to something good."







The long goodbye to George Floyd reaches his hometown of Houston Childhood friends of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death touched off a national debate about systemic racism, paid their final respects to the Houston native on Monday. Floyd's casket arrived at Fountain of Praise church, where mourners braved 90-degree-plus heat to wait outside before coming in for their personal tributes. Well-wishers, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, filed into two lines as ushers directed them to Floyd's gold-colored casket where they said their goodbyes. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner were among those paying tribute at the church on Monday. More than 200 people lined up before the doors opened, as Red Cross volunteers outside distributed water on one of Houston's hottest days of 2020. Read the full story here.







New fence around the White House becomes a canvas for protesters Msafiri, 5, of Baltimore, stands among signs along the fence constructed at Lafayette Park including drawings of Breonna Taylor, Emmett Till, and Trayvon Martin, as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House. Jacquelyn Martin / AP New fencing put up around the White House in an effort to keep protesters at bay has become a magnet for demonstrators, who've been decorating it with signs honoring George Floyd and demanding police reform. The new taller fencing started going up around the White House complex last Monday, after federal officials forcibly cleared a part of the area of peaceful protesters shortly before President Donald Trump toured the area en route to a church that had suffered fire damage during rioting over the weekend. The extra security measure was also implemented after The New York Times reported, and NBC News confirmed, that the president had been taken to a secure bunker during demonstrations on Friday.







Biden comes out against defunding police departments Joe Biden opposes the defunding of police departments, his presidential campaign said Monday — putting the presumptive Democratic nominee at odds with a position that has grown popular among protesters demonstrating nationwide against police brutality and racism. Biden "does not believe that police should be defunded," campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement. Bates said Biden instead supports reforming policing across the country and pointed to Biden's previously-released criminal justice reform plan that proposed new funding for community policing and diversifying police departments. "As his criminal justice proposal made clear months ago, Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded. He hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change, and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we put a stop to this terrible pain," Bates said. "Biden supports the urgent need for reform, including funding for public schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment separate from funding for policing, so that officers can focus on the job of policing. This also means funding community policing programs that improve relationships between officers and residents, and provides the training that is needed to avert tragic, unjustifiable deaths." A movement calling to "defund the police" has gained traction at protests across the nation in recent weeks, including in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was last month killed in police custody.







France to abandon police chokeholds, security chief says France's top security offical says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and have come under renewed criticism after George Floyd's death in the United States. With the French government under increasing pressure to address accusations of brutality and racism within the police force, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that "the method of seizing the neck via strangling will be abandoned and will no longer be taught in police schools." He said that during an arrest, "it will be now forbidden to push on the back of the neck or the neck."







Pelosi, top Democrats unveil police reform bill Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional Democrats are unveiling comprehensive legislation Monday that seeks to hold police departments accountable, track misconduct and outline ways for law enforcement to change their tactics. The bill, dubbed the "Justice in Policing Act," would ban chokeholds, including the kind used by a police officer in the Minneapolis death of George Floyd last month, as well as no-knock warrants such as the one that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March, according to a bill summary obtained by NBC News and a House Democratic aide. The legislation would also require local police departments to send data on the use of force to the federal government and create a grant program that would allow state attorneys general to create an independent process to investigate misconduct or excessive use of force, according to the five-page summary of the bill. Further, it would make it easier for people to recover damages when police departments violate their civil rights. Read the full story here.







Martin Luther King III lays flowers at site where George Floyd was killed Laying flowers at the site of George Floyd's murder. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/21OYntBECL — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 8, 2020






