Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State
Confirmed
The Job: Top diplomat for the U.S. concerned primarily with foreign affairs and relations
- CEO of ExxonMobil (Roughly $500 million total assets, some in Russia and China, documents show)
- Faced bipartisan criticism for close ties to Russia and President Putin
- No government or public service experience
- Reportedly considered resigning this summer and called Trump a 'moron' at a Pentagon meeting in July
Secretary of the Interior
Confirmed
The Job: Manages federal lands & natural resources, including national parks
- GOP congressman from Montana
- Accepts climate change as real
- SAt on the House Natural Resources Committee
- Strong supporter of fossil fuels
- Voted to increase funding to preserve open spaces
Administrator of the Small Business Administration
Confirmed
The Job: Provides support to small businesses and start-ups
- Co-founded pro wrestling company WWE
- Formerly a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs
- Ran two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate
Budget Director
Confirmed
The Job: Drafts the president's budget & audits the quality of agency programs
- Fiscal conservative
- Elected in 2010, during the Tea Party wave
- Supported shutting down the government over increasing budgets
- Acknowledged that he failed to pay payroll taxes for a household employee
U.S. Trade Representative
Nominated
The Job: Develop, recommend, and negotiate U.S. trade policy
- Former deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan
- Long supporter on tariffs on foreign imports
- Critic of free trade
- Longtime critic of Chinese trade practices
Administrator of the EPA
Confirmed
The Job: Enforce environmental regulations & recommending policy
- Has sued the EPA repeatedly as Oklahoma AG
- Believes climate change exists
- Disputes effect human activity has had on climate
- Oil industry ally
- Lobbied for oil companies while in office
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Confirmed
The Job: Represents the country on the U.N. Security Council & other U.N. assemblies
- Former governor of South Carolina
- Criticized Russia during her confirmation hearing
- Supports Israel, would have vetoed U.N. resolution condemning settlements
- Pledged to speak up when she disagrees with President Trump
- Does not support a Muslim registry
Secretary of Veteran's Affairs
Confirmed
The Job: Oversees management of veteran's health care, cemeteries, monuments & benefits
- Current undersecretary for health at the VA
- Has been praised by veterans organizations
- Would be the first non-veteran to lead the VA
- Vowed to "straighten out the VA"
Secretary of Homeland Security
Confirmed
The Job: Oversees agency's national security and emergency preparedness responsibilities
- Retired Marine four-star general
- The first non-civilian to lead DHS
- Will be responsible for implementing Trump's immigration proposals
- Supports a technological wall over the physical border wall Trump has proposed
Secretary of Energy
Confirmed
The Job: Manages nuclear waste and safeguards nuclear armament, in addition to considering environmental protections
- Previously said he wanted to eliminate the Department of Energy (later said he regretted the remarks)
- Pledged to modernize the country's nuclear stockpile
- Wants to promote domestic energy production in "all forms"
- Promised to rely on scientific data when making climate change decisions