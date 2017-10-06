Feedback

Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State

Confirmed

The Job: Top diplomat for the U.S. concerned primarily with foreign affairs and relations

  • CEO of ExxonMobil (Roughly $500 million total assets, some in Russia and China, documents show)
  • Faced bipartisan criticism for close ties to Russia and President Putin
  • No government or public service experience
  • Reportedly considered resigning this summer and called Trump a 'moron' at a Pentagon meeting in July 
Image: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson removes his glasses after delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington
Joshua Roberts

Rex Tillerson

Ryan Zinke

Secretary of the Interior

Confirmed

The Job: Manages federal lands & natural resources, including national parks

  • GOP congressman from Montana
  • Accepts climate change as real
  • SAt on the House Natural Resources Committee
  • Strong supporter of fossil fuels
  • Voted to increase funding to preserve open spaces
Image: CPAC 2016
Bill Clark

Trump Taps Montana Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary

Zinke, an avid hunter and fisherman, was an early and consistent supporter of Trump&#039;s presidential campaign.

Linda McMahon

Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Confirmed

The Job: Provides support to small businesses and start-ups

  • Co-founded pro wrestling company WWE
  • Formerly a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs
  • Ran two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate
Image: US-POLITICS-TRUMP-NOMINATIONS
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Trump Taps Linda McMahon, Pro Wrestling Maven, to Head Small Business Administration

Donald Trump has picked Linda McMahon, co-founder of pro wrestling company WWE, to lead his Small Business Administration.

Mick Mulvaney

Budget Director

Confirmed

The Job: Drafts the president's budget & audits the quality of agency programs

  • Fiscal conservative
  • Elected in 2010, during the Tea Party wave
  • Supported shutting down the government over increasing budgets
  • Acknowledged that he failed to pay payroll taxes for a household employee
Image: Budget Director-designate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster

Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina Picked as White House Budget Chief

Mulvaney, who was elected as part of the tea party waves, has embraced shutting down the government in opposition to increasing budgets.

Robert Lighthizer

U.S. Trade Representative

Nominated

The Job: Develop, recommend, and negotiate U.S. trade policy

  • Former deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan
  • Long supporter on tariffs on foreign imports
  • Critic of free trade
  • Longtime critic of Chinese trade practices 
Image: Robert Lighthizer

Robert Lighthizer Picked as Trump's U.S. Trade Representative: Source

Robert Lighthizer will help spearhead Trump’s push for tougher policies against China and Mexico.

Scott Pruit

Administrator of the EPA

Confirmed

The Job: Enforce environmental regulations & recommending policy

  • Has sued the EPA repeatedly as Oklahoma AG
  • Believes climate change exists
  • Disputes effect human activity has had on climate
  • Oil industry ally
  • Lobbied for oil companies while in office
Image: Scott Pruitt
Aaron P. Bernstein

Scott Pruitt, Trump's Pick to Head EPA, Questions Human Impact on Climate Change

Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, is expected to face tough questions about his views on climate change and ties to the fossil fuel industry during his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Nikki Haley

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Confirmed

The Job: Represents the country on the U.N. Security Council & other U.N. assemblies

  • Former governor of South Carolina
  • Criticized Russia during her confirmation hearing
  • Supports Israel, would have vetoed U.N. resolution condemning settlements
  • Pledged to speak up when she disagrees with President Trump
  • Does not support a Muslim registry
Image: South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley
Sean Rayford

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Confirmed as UN Ambassador

The two-term governor faced questions from Democrats over her lack of experience with global affairs but won plaudits from senators for her handling of prickly issues like Russia and UN actions toward Israel during her confirmation hearings.

David Shulkin

Secretary of Veteran's Affairs

Confirmed

The Job: Oversees management of veteran's health care, cemeteries, monuments & benefits

  • Current undersecretary for health at the VA
  • Has been praised by veterans organizations
  • Would be the first non-veteran to lead the VA
  • Vowed to "straighten out the VA"
Image: David Shulkin, the Under Secretary of Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, Jan. 9, 2017, in New York.
Evan Vucci

Donald Trump Picks David Shulkin, Current Obama Appointee, to Lead Veterans Affairs

Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he would name David Shulkin to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.

John Kelly

Secretary of Homeland Security

Confirmed

The Job: Oversees agency's national security and emergency preparedness responsibilities

  • Retired Marine four-star general
  • The first non-civilian to lead DHS
  • Will be responsible for implementing Trump's immigration proposals
  • Supports a technological wall over the physical border wall Trump has proposed
Image: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appears with retired Marine Corps General John Kelly outside the main clubhouse after their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster
MIKE SEGAR

Trump Chooses Gen. John Kelly to Lead Homeland Security

The retired four-star general headed the U.S. Southern Command and led Marines during some of the most intense fighting in Iraq.

Rick Perry

Secretary of Energy

Confirmed

The Job: Manages nuclear waste and safeguards nuclear armament, in addition to considering environmental protections

  • Previously said he wanted to eliminate the Department of Energy (later said he regretted the remarks)
  • Pledged to modernize the country's nuclear stockpile
  • Wants to promote domestic energy production in "all forms"
  • Promised to rely on scientific data when making climate change decisions
Image: Energy Secretary-designate, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster

Energy Department Sec. Nominee Rick Perry: 'I Regret' Calls to Nix Agency

“My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking,” Perry said Thursday.

