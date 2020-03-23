Rhode Island postponing presidential primary until June 2 Rhode Island on Monday became the latest state to postpone its presidential primary election. Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state will shift its planned April 28 primary to June 2. Last week, the Board of Elections requested that the presidential primary election be postponed from April 28 to June 2 and that the election take place primarily by mail ballot. I am following the advice of the Board of Elections, and will sign an executive order to do this. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) March 23, 2020 Share this -







Instacart to add 300,000 gig workers in coronavirus-driven hiring Instacart said on Monday it plans to hire 300,000 gig workers over the next three months, more than doubling its current base, as demand surges for grocery delivery services due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to shop from home. The hiring is huge compared to those announced by major retailers. Amazon.com Inc said last week it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders. Walmart Inc said it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers through the end of May in its stores and fulfillment centers. Instacart said order volumes had risen over 150% in the last few weeks,







IOC member says Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed — but IOC remains quiet International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed to 2021 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. But that decision does not appear to be final. The IOC said in a statement that "it is the right of every IOC Member to interpret the decision of the IOC [Executive Board] which was announced yesterday." The IOC announced Sunday that it would be increasing its "scenario-planning" for the 2020 Games. These plans could include modifying the Olympics but keeping the July 24 start date or changing the start date. The organization did not comment further on the report of postponement. But in a letter to athletes on Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach said "cancellation would not solve any problem and would help nobody."







South Africa to go into nationwide lockdown JOHANNESBURG — South Africa, Africa's most industrialized economy and a nation of 57 million people, will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting Thursday to fight the spread of the coronavirus. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the measures Monday in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases. South Africa will be the third country in Africa to close down all but essential economic activity, after Rwanda and Tunisia. South Africa's coronavirus cases jumped to 402 Monday, the most in Africa and up 47 percent from the day before.







Photo: NYC convention center becomes field hospital Army National Guard line up at the Jacob Javits Center as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces plans to convert the the center on Manhattan's West Side into a field hospital on Monday. The Big Apple has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and Bill de Blasio said the city's hospitals were at breaking point. Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images







NBC Washington: Virginia schools closing for the rest of the year Virginia schools are closing for the rest of the school year announced @GovernorVA @JulieCareyNBC — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 23, 2020







Rand Paul says amid criticism that more Americans should be able to get tested for coronavirus Sen. Rand Paul insisted Monday that more Americans should be able to get tested for the novel coronavirus even if they are asymptomatic after he faced criticism for being tested for COVID-19 despite not having symptoms and for continuing on with his daily life while awaiting the results. In a lengthy statement, Paul, R-Ky., said that he was tested because he and his wife traveled extensively in the weeks prior to the widespread societal shutdown and that he was at higher risk for complications because he had part of his lung removed after he was attacked by his Kentucky neighbor in 2017. "For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a T, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol," he added. Read the full story here.







Thousands of Americans remain stuck in foreign countries Approximately 13,500 Americans abroad have contacted the State Department for help in getting back to the United States since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a senior State Department Official told reporters Monday. A repatriation task force is "working around the clock" to help Americans get home, said the official, who was only authorized to speak on condition of anonymity. Since the effort began, the State Department has repatriated 5,000 Americans from 17 countries and will bring home "thousands more in the coming days and weeks," the official said.







