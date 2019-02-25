Richard E. Grant should've won an Oscar for 'Spice World'

The Oscars are always introducing us to amazing figures who craft some of the most amazing stories, cinema and moments in time. With millions of viewers at home and abroad, these works can go from little awareness to global recognition. According to Google trends, James Baldwin is the top trending search worldwide — up 3,400% in the past hour.

James Baldwin is an author, playwright and activist who is known for such works as "Go Tell It On The Mountain, Giovanni's Room," "Notes Of a Native Son," and "If Beale Street Could Talk." Baldwin's works have touched on complex topics ranging from race, sexuality, and political activism.