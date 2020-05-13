MAY 13: @RichardEngel here, with your international #coronavirus briefing. Today - hacking and Covid-19. I hear on the record from a top British cyber security official who says state actors are now targeting hospitals and the communications of scientists working on vaccines. pic.twitter.com/LmyCyPhu0W — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) May 13, 2020 Share this -







'Calls to violence': Michigan Gov. Whitmer says armed protests could lengthen stay-at-home order Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that armed protests at the state's Capitol over her stay-at-home order have "been really political rallies where people come with Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism and calling for violence," adding that if they continue, it could lengthen the state's social-distancing restrictions. "I do think that the fact of the matter is these protests, in a perverse way, make it likelier that we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture," Whitmer told ABC's "The View." "This is not appropriate in a global pandemic, but it's certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech," Whitmer said. "This is calls to violence, this is racist and misogynistic. And I ask that everyone who has a platform uses it to call on people to observe the best practices promulgated by the CDC and to stop encouraging this behavior, because it only makes it that much more precarious for us to try to reengage our economy, which is what everyone says they want us to be able to do." Asked about protesters' threats against her, Whitmer said, "I would be not truthful if I said it did not bother me." Read the full story here.







NYC antibody tests show frontline workers have lower exposure, Cuomo says Cuomo: Frontline workers tested for antibodies at lower rates than general population May 13, 2020 02:30 New York City area antibody test results show that crucial frontline workers, such as first responders and health care employees, have lower rates of exposure to the coronavirus than the general population, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The tests show that transit workers in metro New York City have an exposure rate of about 14.2 percent, city fire department employees including emergency medical technicians 17.1 percent, health care workers 12.2 percent, and New York Police Department workers 10.5 percent. Those numbers are all lower than the 19.9-percent exposure rate of the city's general population, according to the antibody test results cited by the governor. Cuomo said he was particularly surprised about the results for health care workers, telling reporters at a news conference, "You know what that means? PPE works. Masks work. Gloves work. Hand sanitizing works." There are questions among medical experts about the accuracy of some antibody tests.







Feds warn of Chinese attempts to hack health-care, drug firms doing COVID-19 research The U.S. government issued a stark and unusual warning Wednesday asserting that China's efforts to hack health care and pharmaceutical companies pose a "significant threat" to the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a joint statement, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency disclosed that the FBI is investigating "the targeting and compromise of U.S. organizations conducting COVID-19-related research" by the Chinese military and other Chinese hackers. "These actors have been observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research," the statement said. "The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options." Click here to read the full story.







Johns Hopkins launches free online contract tracing course Officials have said that contact tracing is an important tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 and now you can learn how to do it for free. On Monday, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, launched a free course aimed at training an army of contact tracers to slow the spread of COVID-19, the school announced in a news release. Today @JohnsHopkinsSPH, with @BloombergDotOrg, launched a free online course to help train a new workforce of contact tracers to reach and assist people exposed to the novel #coronavirus.



More: https://t.co/FbNxKwcOR1 pic.twitter.com/SDNnUh2wUp — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) May 11, 2020 The course, which is completely online and takes approximately six hours to complete, will teach participants about the science behind the virus and how contact tracing is done. It is a requirement for the thousands of contact tracers being hired by New York. "This innovative online training course is a key component of our program that will provide tracers with the tools to effectively trace COVID-19 cases at the scale we need to fight this pandemic," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explained. A recent report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School estimated that the United States will need at least 100,000 contact tracers to slow the spread of COVID-19.







Congress, not the Federal Reserve, may need to take the next step, says Fed Chairman Powell Congress, not the Federal Reserve, may need to inject more financial help to guide the country through the pandemic that has already caused "a level of pain that is hard to capture in words," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. Powell praised lawmakers for taking quick action, but acknowledged the need for more stimulus. "There is a growing sense that the economy may recover more slowly than we would like," Powell said Wednesday morning during a scheduled video conference with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. While the Fed has slashed rates to near zero and implemented a series of crisis relief measures that support lending and liquidity, Powell said the central bank's "timely and appropriately large" economic response "may not be the final chapter." Powell said the scope and speed of the economic downturn is "significantly worse than any recession since World War II," but he still rejected calls for negative rates. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump and some policy experts encouraged the Fed to consider negative interest rates to boost the economy. "I know there are fans of the policy, but for now it's not something that we're considering," Powell said. "We think we have a good toolkit and that's the one that we will be using."







Restaurants are open again in Texas — with some big changes. Is it safe to eat out? Waiter Jason Vernon takes the order of some of the first guests to arrive at the reopening of Coltivare in Houston. "My whole goal was to make them feel comfortable," Vernon said. "I didn't want them to feel out of place." Brandon Thibodeaux / for NBC News At one Houston restaurant that reopened recently following the coronavirus lockdown, the salt and pepper shakers were replaced with complimentary bottles of hand sanitizer. That's just one change that the owners of Coltivare made as they sought to reassure their regular customers that it was safe to return. "If we're going to do this," Ryan Pera, Coltivare's chef and co-owner, recalled telling his team, "then we're going to do it right." But not every business is taking the same precautions, and public health officials warn that there are risks associated with eating out, especially in parts of the country where the rate of new coronavirus cases is still growing. Read the full story here.






