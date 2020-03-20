MARCH 20: @RichardEngel discusses his latest reporting on #coronavirus and how countries are weighting freedom vs. contagion pic.twitter.com/G001f9uMTH — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) March 20, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Social distancing at London mosque Attendees distance themselves from others as Friday prayers are observed at the Baitul Futuh Mosque in London. The mosque usually attracts around 7,000 people for Friday prayer but only a few hundred came this week. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Share this -







'You're a terrible reporter': Trump berates NBC News reporter over coronavirus question President Donald Trump on Friday excoriated an NBC News reporter as a “terrible reporter” after he asked the president for his message to Americans who are scared about the coronavirus pandemic. 'You're a terrible reporter': Trump berates NBC's Peter Alexander over coronavirus question March 20, 2020 02:31 At the Trump administration's coronavirus task force's daily briefing, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Trump about efforts being made to produce vaccinations for coronavirus and whether the president's “positive spin” regarding the potential drugs was giving Americans false hope. “Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope?” Alexander asked. “No, I don’t think so,” Trump replied. Read more on the story here. Share this -







Trump to suspend federal student loan payments for borrowers who want it U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Friday that borrowers with federally held student loans would “have the option” to suspend their payments for at least two months. In a statement delivered as President Donald Trump was speaking at his administration’s daily coronavirus task force briefing, DeVos said she had "directed all federal student loan services to grant an administrative forbearance to any borrower with a federally held loan who requests one" and that the forbearance "will be in effect for a period of at least 60 days." DeVos said she had also authorized an automatic suspension of payments for any borrower more than 31 days delinquent as of March 13, 2020. Trump said the waiving of interest on all federally held student loans — something he announced days earlier — was now going into effect. Share this -







U.S. closes border with Mexico to all 'nonessential' travel Pompeo: U.S. and Mexico will restrict nonessential travel across the border March 20, 2020 01:33 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to restrict “nonessential travel across our border” due to the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Pompeo, standing alongside President Donald Trump and other federal officials, made the announcement at the administration’s daily coronavirus task force briefing. The restrictions go into effect on Saturday. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the restrictions will not apply to essential travel, which includes travel for medical purposes and emergency response, public health services, attendance at educational institutions and “lawful cross-border trade.” Wolf said the U.S. will turn away all immigrants on the border who lack proper entry documentation. Share this -







Education Secretary allows states to cancel standardized tests The students forced to stay at home due to school closures across the U.S. can bypass standard testing for the 2019-2020 school year, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Friday. "Upon a proper request, the [Education] Department will grant a waiver to any state that is unable to assess its students due to the ongoing national emergency, providing relief from federally mandated testing requirements for this school year," the department said in a news release. Share this -







Navajo Nation's coronavirus cases rise to 14 Two days after confirming its first case of COVID-19, Navajo Nation officials said late Thursday that 14 people have now tested positive on the reservation, making up just over half of the cases in the state of Arizona. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the community of Chilchinbeto, with a population of 500 people, was being quarantined and isolated to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The majority of the 14 cases involve individuals who initially reported their symptoms to the nearby Indian Health Service unit in Kayenta. Nez said his order to shelter in place may also be applied to the entire Navajo Nation — the largest tribal reservation in the U.S., with 350,000 members — if reports become widespread. Share this -







Astronomy observatories will halt science operations Several major telescopes and astronomy observatories around the world are closing and halting science operations until further notice. The European Southern Observatory (ESO), an intergovernmental research organization made up of 16 member nations, announced Friday that its Paranal, La Silla and APEX astronomy observatories — all located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile — will reduce the number of staff on site and gradually cease science operations. “The sites are transitioning into a safe state with a minimal team on site to ensure the safety of the facilities and the remaining people,” ESO officials said in a statement. The Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array, a huge collection of radio telescopes located on Chile’s Chajnantor plateau, will also be shut down until further notice, according to ESO. Share this -







Indiana moves primary election to June 2 Indiana will postpone the state’s May 5 presidential primary amid the coronavirus outbreak, political leaders announced Friday. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a news conference with the state GOP and Democratic chairmen that the state's primary will be shifted to June 2. "Hoosiers have always come together in times of crisis and today’s bipartisan announcement to move Indiana’s primary election to June 2 is yet another example of that unity," the state GOP chair Kyle Hupfer said in a statement. Share this -







Stuck at home, many Americans turn to video games With millions of Americans spending more time at home, video game-based internet traffic has surged. Steam, a computer-based gaming platform, broke a new record for online concurrent users with more than 21 million accounts online at the same time on Friday morning, according to third-party analytics platform SteamDB. The internet service providers are seeing increases in gaming traffic as well. Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon, told Bloomberg News that gaming traffic was up dramatically. “We see gaming up 75 percent week over week,” Vestberg said. In Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, the national internet network Telecom Italia SpA said that internet usage has increased by more than 70 percent, with much of the data being used “from online gaming such as Fortnite,” the company told Bloomberg News. Share this -





