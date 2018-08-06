Gates says he was involved in 'criminal activity' with Manafort

Rick Gates took the stand a few minutes ago.

The prosecutor walked Gates through some biographical information and his background with Paul Manafort. Gates said that he met Manafort while he was an intern with one of Manafort's former firms. However, he didn't work with Manafort directly until he started working at Davis Manafort Partners in October 2006.

The prosecution asked, "Were you involved in any criminal activity with Mr. Manafort?"

To which Gates answered, "Yes".

"Did you commit any crimes with Mr. Manafort?" the prosecution asked.

"Yes," Gates answered.

Gates also testified that he was arrested and has entered into a plea agreement with the government. Asonye entered the plea agreement into evidence.

Gates, who usually sports a beard, looked almost unrecognizable with a clean-shaven face. He is wearing a blue suit. Neither Manafort nor his wife seemed to react when he took the stand.

The judge just called for a bench conference. Questioning should resume momentarily.