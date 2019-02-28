RNC chair to possible Trump primary challengers: 'Waste your money, waste your time'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel delivered a stern message to Republicans thinking about challenging President Trump in a presidential primary contest: "They have the right to jump in and lose."

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Commitee's annual conference outside of Washington D.C., McDaniel brushed aside the idea that a Republican like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan or former Ohio Gov. John Kasich could defeat Trump.

"The president has 93 percent approval in our party, our country is booming, jobs are coming back, wages are up, our military has been strengthened, our veterans have been taken care of, our trade deals are stronger, we have put rule of law judges at every level of the courts, including the Supreme Court with Kavanaugh and Gorsuch," she said.

"What would any Republican be thinking saying: 'This is a guy I’m gonna run against?'"

"So have at it, go ahead, waste your money, waste your time, and go ahead and lose."

Kasich has long flirted with a challenge to Trump, but Hogan has come onto the scene in recent weeks, accusing the RNC of improperly stepping into dissuade a potential Trump primary opponent and keeping the door open to running if Trump is damaged by the Mueller report.

Most polling continues to show Trump's favorability rating to be sky-high in the GOP. A Fox News poll from earlier this month found that 87 percent of GOP voters approve of Trump's job performance, with 64 percent of Republicans saying they have a "strongly favorable" opinion of him.